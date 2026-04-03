Arizona basketball or Michigan will stand as the final No. 1 seed left after Saturday. The 2026 Final Four has two heavyweights closing out the night at Indianapolis. The Wolverines already present their reasons on why they're capable of beating ‘Zona.

This contest won't become a one-sided affair, however.

The Wolverines are dealing with one of the more balanced teams left in March Madness. Head coach Tommy Lloyd can beat opponents through feeding his loaded front court or bury them via stout guard play.

Michigan, though, is the slight 1.5-point favorite entering Lucas Oil Stadium per FanDuel Sportsbook. Yet still comes with this weakness Arizona can exploit.

Where Arizona can expose Michigan

Ball security comes into play at the home of the Colts.

Wolverines head coach Dusty May runs a fast-paced attack featuring deep lobs and risky passes. The latter led to a high turnover average, though, at 11.7 per game.

Arizona is one of the last teams opponents want to turn the ball over against. They force a near equal number at 11.6 per contest. Long Island lost the rock 11 times in the first round rout at the hands of the ‘Cats.

May likely won't play a passive attack. He'll aim to feed his bigs to set the tone. But Arizona can pick pockets on the floor, which swings the advantage its way.

Another blemish Arizona can exploit

Michigan prefers to attack with its frontcourt early and often. Its top three scorers represent the front line, with Yaxel Lendeborg leading at 15.2 points per game.

But Arizona faces a team that's not the most efficient from behind the arc. The Big Ten representative hits only 36% of their 3-pointers each night. They were even 10-of-27 from outside against Tennessee despite the rout. The Wolverines wore down the Volunteers without needing to resort to the 3-ball immediately.

Lloyd is masterful at defensive adjustments. He eliminated Utah State's explosive transition attack by getting Brayden Burries and company to play half-court defense. This tactic disrupted USU's fast break and bottled the Aggies to just five points there. Arizona neutralized Arkansas on the perimeter during the Sweet 16 matchup, holding the Razorbacks to 21.7% shooting there.

‘Zona forcing Michigan to settle for threes puts the Wolverines into discomfort. Playing deep isn't their game, and Arizona is among the best at defending the three. Even forwards Koa Peat, Tobe Awaka, plus rim protecting big Motiejus Krivas defend the three extremely well. Then Michigan must watch Burries and Jaden Bradley closely too as both are steal leaders.

Arizona must prevent itself from wearing down especially with Lloyd rolling with a seven-man rotation each night. The nightcap game for Saturday comes down to the best frontcourt and better defense. Lloyd needs to outsmart May here while ‘Zona must create turnovers to seal the school's second national title.