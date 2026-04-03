UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma expressed a concerning message about the state of women's basketball if a rule change were to happen for the WNBA Draft.

NBA players must be at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft. However, the WNBA requires any player drafted to be at least 22 years old in the year the WNBA draft takes place. The player must also have no remaining college eligibility or renounce any remaining eligibility. International players must be at least 20 years old on the year the draft takes place. Auriemma says changing the WNBA's rule would not be good for the league or college basketball.

“I think it would be a really bad rule. I'm not saying they need to stay four years. I've coached players, (who) after their freshman year, they would be able to handle it,” Auriemma said during Thursday's press conference ahead of the Final Four.

“I do think women's basketball would suffer in that you wouldn't get the recognition around the country that Azzi Fudd has if you're in college one year, okay? If Sarah (Strong) would have left after last year, you wouldn't have that continued (chance to watch) her grow, and she would go to the WNBA. Great for her. Great opportunity for her. But a bad opportunity 'cause you're not going to replace her with somebody equal. The game of women's basketball would be diminished if those kids were one-and-done.”

What lies ahead for Geno Auriemma, UConn

Geno Auriemma has seen the game change throughout past decades as a head coach. The one thing that hasn't changed was his willingness to win, especially with a throne to defend this year.

UConn boasts a perfect 38-0 overall record on the season, having gone 20-0 in its Big East matchups. They automatically qualified for March Madness after earning the conference tournament title.

The Huskies will look forward to their journey in the Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona. They take on the South Carolina Gamecocks, a rematch of last year's national championship game, on April 3 at 7 p.m. ET.