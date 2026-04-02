Center Audi Crooks will officially don a new jersey in the 2026-27 NCAA season. The Iowa State star issued a farewell to the Cyclones fans on Instagram on Thursday, as she announced her decision to enter the transfer portal.

BREAKING: Iowa State star Audi Crooks is entering the transfer portal. The nation's No. 2 scorer, and one of the most prominent faces in the sport, is on the market. The biggest name in the portal to date. pic.twitter.com/ljayM8yRch — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) April 2, 2026

“Thank you all for embracing me and showing up to Hilton every single game day. I've met so many of you out in the community, and I will cherish all of the genuine connections that I've built during my time at Iowa State,” Crooks' post read.

“I still believe the grass is greener where you water it, and I've done that here. It's why I want you to hear from me directly that I have decided to enter the portal and explore what it means to take root again in new ground.”

The Iowa native finished second in the nation in scoring this campaign, averaging 25.8 points and 7.7 rebounds on 64.9% shooting from the field. Crooks earned a Wooden Award All-America Team honor, among other awards, after dominating throughout her junior year. However, the Cyclones suffered an earlier-than-expected exit from the NCAA Tournament after falling to Syracuse 72-63 in the first round despite Crooks' 37 points.

Crooks is the most notable name to enter the portal so far, joining nine other Iowa State players who have chosen to take the same route. Head coach Bill Fennelly also released a statement addressing the transfers.

“It goes without saying that college sports have undergone tremendous change the past few years, and our program obviously has been impacted by the current landscape this spring,” Fennelly began. “While I am sad and disappointed that some of our players have chosen to pursue other opportunities, I want to thank them for their time at Iowa State and wish them all the best as they move on. They will always be a part of the Cyclone Women's Basketball family.”