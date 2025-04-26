USA Softball has officially announced its roster for the 2025 World Games, marking the first major selection under new head coach Patty Gasso. With the Games set to take place in Chengdu, China, Team USA will aim to defend the gold medal earned at the previous edition in Birmingham.

Coach Gasso—a legendary figure in college softball with multiple national championships at Oklahoma—is now taking her first steps on the international stage as Team USA’s head coach. Her roster reflects a careful balance between experience and emerging talent, signaling a calculated approach focused on both immediate success and long-term growth.

Among the key returners are Rachel Garcia, Ally Carda, and Dejah Mulipola—players with proven international experience and championship poise. UCLA’s Maya Brady and Florida’s Skylar Wallace add athleticism and power, while Oklahoma stars Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings offer consistency and versatility across the field.

The team also includes standouts like Charla Echols (Florida), Hannah Flippen (Utah), and Danielle Gibson (Arkansas), each bringing a unique skill set and a fierce competitive edge. Notably, the list of alternates—Kinzie Hansen, Lexi Kilfoyl, and Megan Faraimo—highlights the program’s impressive depth and the high level of ongoing competition for a place on the national team.

In total, eight different universities and four athletic conferences are represented. UCLA leads with five players, showcasing its continued excellence in the sport, while Oklahoma follows closely with three, further solidifying its reputation as a softball powerhouse under Gasso’s leadership.

Coach Gasso called the selection “an incredible honor” and praised the athletes for their combination of “power, speed, and versatility.” She emphasized the team’s readiness to carry on the USA legacy on the international stage.

Patty Gasso’s debut roster sets a confident tone for a new era of USA Softball. By blending established stars with rising talent, she’s building a team poised to win now while paving the way for the program’s future. If this lineup is any indication, Team USA remains a dominant force in global softball.