The New York Rangers are celebrating their Centennial season in the NHL. One of the league's Original Six teams, New York is one of the most storied franchises not only in hockey but in all of sports. Unfortunately, the Rangers are having a disappointing season. And their latest loss to the Ottawa Senators saw them hit a major low point.

The Rangers only lost by a score of 2-1. However, the score was rather kind to New York. The hosts on Monday night did not put up much of a fight at all. In fact, they were held to just nine shots on goal the entire game. This ties a franchise record for fewest shots in a game, according to SNY Rangers.

This is a big win for the Senators. Ottawa is now just two points out of a playoff spot despite a rough start to the year. They are in direct competition with the Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders, and Boston Bruins for a Wild Card berth. Unfortunately, both Thomas Chabot and Lassi Thomson are set to miss time due to injuries sustained in this game.

Article Continues Below

However, New York is well outside a playoff spot at this time. The Rangers are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with 65 points. As a matter of fact, they are the only team in the East with fewer than 70 points.

New York is trying to close out the season on any sort of high note they can muster. They will go again on Wednesday night when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.