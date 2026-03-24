Mar 24, 2026 at 12:58 AM ET

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to display resilience, and Austin Reaves’ postgame comments reinforced that identity. Despite a 113–110 loss to the Detroit Pistons, the Lakers’ ability to compete through adversity remained evident.

Los Angeles fell Monday night at Little Caesars Arena, but the result did not fully reflect the team’s effort. The Lakers erased a 16-point deficit in the third quarter and pushed the game to the final seconds.

Luka Doncic led the comeback with 32 points, while Reaves added 24 points, five assists, and several key baskets late. However, Detroit closed strong, snapping the Lakers’ nine-game winning streak.

Spectrum SportsNet shared the postgame moment on X, formerly Twitter, showing Reaves addressing where the team’s resilience comes from following the loss.

“Austin Reaves discusses battling back in the 3rd, competing through a long road trip, and Detroit making one more play.”

Austin Reaves discusses battling back in the 3rd, competing through a long road trip, and Detroit making one more play. pic.twitter.com/sFpkSeSAtw — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 24, 2026

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“Just playing hard and executing what the coaching staff brings to us.”

Reaves emphasized execution and effort over frustration. His response reflected how the Lakers have developed resilience during a demanding six-game road trip. Even in defeat, the team remained composed and competitive.

The game featured multiple momentum swings, with Los Angeles briefly taking a late lead. However, Daniss Jenkins delivered in the closing moments for Detroit, and a missed three-pointer from Doncic sealed the outcome.

Even so, the matchup highlighted why the Lakers remain a dangerous team. Their ability to rally, adjust, and compete late continues to define their identity.

As the season progresses, this performance reinforces a clear takeaway. The Lakers are building a foundation rooted in discipline, trust, and resilience.