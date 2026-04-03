Madison Booker declared a confident message about the Texas Longhorns' championship hopes ahead of the 2026 Final Four of the NCAA Women's Tournament.

Booker is going through the third season of her collegiate career with the Longhorns. She has shined as one of the top stars in women's basketball, bringing the program back to prominence as a tournament contender.

This year, they are on a mission to reach the mountaintop. They took down Missouri State, Oregon, Kentucky, and Michigan to win their respective region and get to the Final Four. While conversing with media on Thursday, Booker expressed confidence about her team's chances to win it all.

“Ever since we've been on this run of us playing our best basketball, I sometimes wonder like I think this team can win the national championship. And it's not trying to discredit any other team from having a chance, but just the way we're playing right now. I feel like anybody will always pick their team to win. And I think I'll always pick my team. Actually, this team right here, we're playing our best basketball, and we're doing it while having fun. We're doing it as a sisterhood. And I think that's probably the most special part about it. I think, like, either win or lose, I'll be so proud of this group and I'll always think about these moments that we had,” Booker said.

“This team can win the national championship.” @TexasWBB star Madison Booker has nothing but belief in her team heading into the Final Four. #hookem pic.twitter.com/Lh9Y2pqoOb — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) April 3, 2026

What lies ahead for Madison Booker, Texas

Madison Booker and the Texas Longhorns have achieved incredible success this season. They are now two wins away from forever cementing themselves as champions in the record books.

Texas boasts a 35-3 overall record on the season, having gone 13-3 in its SEC matchups. They automatically qualified for March Madness after winning the conference tournament, paving the way for them to go on this run.

The Longhorns will look forward to their journey in the Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona. They take on the UCLA Bruins as tip-off will take place on April 3 at 9:30 p.m. ET.