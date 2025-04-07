The UConn women’s basketball team captured the 2025 national title with a dominant performance against the South Carolina women’s basketball team, and Vanessa Bryant couldn’t have been more thrilled. After Paige Bueckers and the Huskies lifted the trophy, Vanessa — widow of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant — paid heartfelt tribute to her late daughter Gigi. “Gigi would've loved being with you,” Vanessa wrote in a post on social media.

She included one of Gigi’s quotes, writing, “When you think you can't, UCONN!” Vanessa ended the message by congratulating the entire program and head coach Geno Auriemma on the championship win.

Gigi’s dream of playing for UConn was well known, and she held deep admiration for Auriemma. After her heartbreaking death alongside her father in the tragic helicopter crash, the UConn women’s program paid tribute by placing flowers and a #2 jersey on the court in her honor. Kobe once shared that Gigi was “hellbent on UConn” and had no doubt she would’ve become a Husky.

Gigi Bryant and the UConn Women's basketball team

Vanessa Bryant’s late daughter, Gigi would have turned 18 on April 6, 2025—perfect timing to begin her freshman year during the 2024–2025 college basketball season. With her love for the game and Kobe’s many stories about her unwavering goal to suit up for UConn, it’s easy to imagine her being part of this title-winning team.

Gigi’s connection to UConn started early. When she was only 11, she toured the Huskies’ locker room in Los Angeles—a visit Kobe called unforgettable. Over time, that bond only deepened. In March 2019, she and Kobe attended Senior Night at Gampel Pavilion, both beaming with excitement to witness the event in person.

Given her passion for basketball and Kobe’s stories about her determination to play for UConn, it’s not hard to imagine her suiting up with this championship team.

Kobe threw his full support behind women’s basketball—leading Gigi’s team, showing up courtside at WNBA and UConn games, and celebrating stars like Diana Taurasi. He mentored young athletes, ran training camps, and pushed hard for greater respect and exposure for the women’s game.

Vanessa carries the torch, promoting the sport and keeping Gigi’s passion alive. Her tribute after UConn’s championship didn’t just honor them—it highlighted their enduring impact, and she’s committed to propelling their legacy forward.

Gigi’s talent and determination could have made her a key player—and perhaps even a star—on this UConn team. Without a doubt, somewhere, Gigi and Kobe were smiling on Sunday as the Huskies claimed another championship.