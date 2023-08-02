Brazilian forward Marta's World Cup career ended after Team Brazil was eliminated from the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with a 0-0 draw to Team Jamaica on Wednesday, according to an article from ESPN Australia Correspondent Joey Lynch.

“Marta's legendary Women's World Cup career has come to an end after Brazil were eliminated from the 2023 iteration by Jamaica on Wednesday night via a scoreless draw,” wrote Lynch.

It will be Brazil's first Group-Stage exit since 1995, according to Lynch.

Marta, currently a forward for the Orlando Pride of the National Women's Soccer League, started in her first game of the 2023 tournament against Team Jamaica. She was subbed out in the 81st minute for Houston Dash midfielder Andressa, who saw time during a 2-1 loss to Team France on Saturday. Brazil had a possession percentage of 73% and 18 total shots, eight on goal, during the Group Stage matchup at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

Team Jamaica will become the first Caribbean nation to advance to the Women's World Cup Knockout Stage with the draw, according to a Wednesday article from CNN. They drew to Team France before taking a 1-0 victory over Team Panama, putting them in second place in the Group F standings following Wednesday's matchup. Allyson Swaby, a center-back who signed a six-month loan to Paris Saint-Germain from Angel City in January, scored off of a header in the 56th minute.

“I tell you what, this is one of the best feelings I've had in my life,” Jamaica manager Lorne Donaldson told ITV, via CNN. “Just to see these girls and to see a country like Jamaica be able to do this, it's unbelievable to just watch it while I'm alive right here standing. I thank the girls for doing this for the country and the country should be proud.

“The resilience, the fight. It's a war, we know it's a war, we're going into a war and we have to be ready and it was a war and we stayed in the battle and we won the war. But we have some more work to do but we'll just enjoy tonight.”