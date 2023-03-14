A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Team Puerto Rico scored their second win in the 2023 World Baseball Classic in the most spectacular way, as they absolutely obliterated Team Israel in a 10-0 victory Monday night. The star of the night? It’s got to be pitcher Jose De Leon, who was feeling it on the mound all night long.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“José De León retired the first 17 batters he faced and struck out 10 against Israel before being pulled due to a 65-pitch limit for pool play. That’s the longest perfect-game bid in WBC history, and matches the WBC single-game strikeout record (Ubaldo Jiménez in 2009 vs NED).”

Puerto Rico’s bats also definitely helped De Leon’s confidence a lot, as his teammates were able to supply ample run support early. Javier Báez got hot right away, as he drove two runs in the first inning with a double. Eddie Rosario also doubled to drive Baez home before the end of the first inning. Puerto Rico would add to that lead with another three-run inning in the second frame, while De Leon continued to collect strikeouts.

The brilliance of De Leon (Minnesota Twins) on the mound and the explosive offense behind him were simply too much to handle for Israel, with Puerto Rico also pulling off the first perfect game in World Baseball Classic history. Three other Puerto Rico pitchers joined De Leon (Atlanta Braves) to complete the achievement, namely Yacksel Ríos, Edwin Díaz (New York Mets), and Duan Underwood Jr. (Pittsburgh Pirates).

Puerto Rico will play their final game in Pool D of the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Wednesday against the Dominican Republic.