The World Baseball Classic is an event that is growing in stature. Team Puerto Rico is likely to have one of the strongest teams, as it features superstars Carlos Correa, Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez.

This year’s version of the event will be the fifth championship and the first since 2017 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Puerto Rico finished second in both 2013 and 2017.

Here’s look at Team Puerto Rico’s roster, per Sports Illustrated:

Starters

C Christian Vazquez

1B Jose Miranda

2B Javier Baez

3B Carlos Correa

SS Francisco Lindor

LF Eddie Rosario

CF Kike Hernandez

RF MJ Melendez

Pitchers

Jose Berrios

Marcus Stroman

Edwin Diaz

Alexis Diaz

Jorge Lopez

Mychal Givens

Seth Lugo

Joe Jimenez

Emilio Pagan

Bench

Martin Maldanado

Roberto Perez

Emmanuel Rivera

Neftali Soto

Vimael Machin

While Jose Berrios and Marcus Stroman are solid pitchers, the Puerto Rico’s success is likely to come from it’s lineup. In this piece, we look at Correa, Lindor and catcher Christian Vazquez

Carlos Correa

Correa is a shortstop for the Minnesota Twins, but he figures to play 3rd base for Puerto Rico, and it seems quite likely that he will find himself in the third or fourth spot in the batting order.

Correa recently re-signed with the Twins after flirtations with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets. Those flirtations were actually agreements to join both teams, but issues with Correa’s physical led to both teams balking at prospective deals.

Correa came back to the Twins after signing a 6-year, $200 million deal. There were reports that one doctor labeled Correa’s right ankle as the “worst” he had ever seen.

Both the Twins and Team Puerto Rico are hoping that the ankle will not be a problem in the international competition. After playing for the Houston Astros for seven seasons, Correa moved on to the Twins.

He slashed .291/.366/.467 while smacking 22 home runs and driving in 64 runs in 2022. Correa belted a career-high 26 home runs and drove in 92 runs in 2021 with the Astros.

Francisco Lindor

The 29-year-old Lindor may be the most important player on Team Puerto Rico. In addition to being one of the best shortstops in the National League, he is a highly spirited player who always has a smile on his face. Look for Lindor to serve as the player who rallies the team with his hitting, fielding and infectious attitude.

Lindor is preparing for his third season with the Mets after playing the first six years of his career with Cleveland. Lindor was a 4-time representative on the American League All-Star team

The shortstop slashed .270/.339/.449 last season while hammering 26 home runs and driving in a career-high 107 runs.

Lindor’s best season came in 2018 when he slashed .277/.352/.519 while pounding 38 home runs and driving in 92 runs.

Christian Vazquez

Vazquez is one of the most dependable defensive catchers in baseball, and he will be playing for the Minnesota Twins in 2023.

Vazquez had an eight-year run with the Boston Red Sox before he was traded at last-year’s deadline to the Houston Astros. While contributing in a reserve role, he helped the team gain a World Series championship over the Philadelphia Phillies.

He was the starting catcher for the Red Sox when they won the 2018 World Series title over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Vazquez is a masterful handler of pitchers, and he has become a solid clutch hitter. While he has not been a power hitter for the majority of his career, he belted 23 home runs and drove in 72 runs in 2019.