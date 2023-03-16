A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Mookie Betts and Team USA are advancing to the next phase of the World Baseball Classic after finishing pool play with a 3-1 record following a 3-2 victory over Team Colombia Wednesday night at Chase Field.

With a roster that is so stacked, particularly on offense, Team USA is considered the favorite to win the entire tournament. With guys like Mookie Betts, Mike Trout, Pete Alonso, Nolan Arenado, and Paul Goldschmidt, it’s not going to be an easy task for pitchers to shut down the team.

Speaking of Mookie Betts and Mike Trout, it’s quite a sight to see two of the greatest players of this generation play on the same team. Both are perennial MVP contenders with high potential to be first-ballot Hall of Famers down the road. Betts knows how capable Trout is with the bat, and you can say the same about what the Los Angeles Angels star thinks of the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder.

Speaking to the media after the win over Colombia, Mookie Betts said that a thing he learned about Trout during their time together so far with Team USA is that “he’s a normal dude,” (h/t Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times).

In the win over Colombia, Betts went 2-for-4 with two runs. Trout, on the other hand, was 3-for-4, while batting behind Betts in the order.

Team USA, which defeated Great Britain, Canada, and Colombia to finish second in Pool C behind Mexico, will next play Venezuela in the quarterfinal round on Saturday.