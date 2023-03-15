The United States will finish their pool play with a Wednesday night matchup against Colombia at Chase Field in Phoenix. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our WBC odds series, which includes a USA-Colombia prediction and pick, laid out below.

The United States has gone 2-1 in pool play, losing to Mexico in between a couple of victories. Last time out, the Americans defeated Canada by mercy rule on Monday night. First-time manager Mark DeRosa has done a wonderful job navigating the star roster.

Colombia has gone 1-2 in the tournament, defeating Mexico in their opening game. Following that upset victory, Colombia has lost two in a row, including a 5-0 shutout loss to Canada on Tuesday. Former big leaguer Jolbert Cabrera is the manager of the Colombian team.

Here are the USA-Colombia WBC odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

2023 WBC Odds: USA-Colombia Odds

USA: -7.5 (+100)

Colombia: +7.5 (-120)

Over: 11.5 (-115)

Under: 11.5 (-105)

How To Watch USA vs. Colombia

TV: FOX Sports One

Stream: FOX Sports GO

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

Why USA Could Cover The Spread

USA’s loaded lineup is headlined by St. Louis Cardinals’ third baseman Nolan Arenado, who has belted three doubles to go with his .364 batting average. Arenado is also tied for the team lead with four RBI. Slugger Kyle Schwarber, who led the National League in home runs last season, has hit a home run, walking twice without striking out in the tournament. Captain America himself, Mike Trout, arguably the best player in the league, has also hit a home run, walking more than he has struck out. Trea Turner and Will Smith are the other United States players with a home run. Electric infielder Tim Anderson is tied with Arenado for the team lead with four RBI. Anderson has shifted to second base for the first time in his career for the tournament. The United States has hit .281 with 14 extra-base hits in the tournament, walking more than they have struck out.

Merrill Kelly will make his first start of the tournament, coming off a career year in which he posted a 3.37 ERA, striking out 177 batters in 200.1 innings. Opponents hit just .226 against Kelly last season. David Bednar struck out all three of the batters he faced in his lone inning of the tournament. The United States has pitched to a 5.04 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 25 innings.

Why Colombia Could Cover The Spread

Reynaldo Rodriguez, who spent some time in the minor league systems of three MLB teams, has hit .333 with a home run and four RBIs. Rodriguez has hit 224 home runs in his 16 professional seasons. Dilson Herrera has also belted a home run while hitting .333. Slugging catcher Jorge Alfaro leads the team with two doubles, hitting .250. Harold Ramirez, who has hit 24 home runs in 341 big league games, got off to a slow start in the tournament, hitting just .182. Colombia has hit just .190 as a team.

Luis De Avila will take the ball for Colombia, making his first appearance of the tournament. De Avila spent 2022 in High-A for the Atlanta Braves, pitching to a 3.49 ERA with more than a strikeout per inning. Guillermo Zuniga, who spent 2022 in Double-A for the Dodgers, owns a fastball that lives around 100 mph, has thrown two shutout innings with four strikeouts. Colombia has pitched to a 5.33 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 27 innings.

Final USA-Colombia Prediction & Pick

USA is coming off a big win but Colombia should cover the spread.

Final USA-Colombia Prediction & Pick: Colombia +7.5 (-120)