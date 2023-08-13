Fallout from the U.S. Women's National Team's disappointing early exit in the 2023 World Cup has only just begun. As many wait for the ax to fall on embattled head coach Vlatko Andonovski, a women's soccer legend has unofficially thrown her name into the ring of early candidates hoping to replace him with the USWNT.

While two-time Olympic gold medalist and 1999 Women's World Cup champion Brandi Chastain admits she's currently “not ready” for the job as national team head coach, she nevertheless would “love” to lead U.S. soccer going forward.

“I will seriously and yet knowingly say I know I'm not ready, but I would love to lead this national team sometime in the future,” Chastain told Midge Purce and Katie Nolan on The 91st podcast. “I’ve been asking to participate with our youth national teams for a while and have not got any traction“I’m an A-licensed coach, I’ve been a volunteer at Santa Clara University probably for about 25 years, I coach youth soccer, I’ve been on the national team for 192 caps.”

Chastain, 55, is one of the most accomplished women's soccer players in American history. Best known for her tournament-winning shootout goal against China in the 1999 World Cup, Chastain's shirtless celebration remains among the most iconic all-time moments in international soccer, helping pave the way for modern-day stars like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan to comport themselves with unbridled pride on and off the pitch.

Chastain didn't name any other potential replacements for Andonovski, who took the reins of the USWNT in 2019. Still, she knows exactly what type of coaching approach the Americans need to get back on the soccer mountaintop in coming years.

“We have to have someone who is a risk taker, and also can hold their ground in this respectful way with the players,” Chastain said. “This is about respect, and this is about the game, and this is about putting together a gameplan and putting players in positions to be successful.”