The USMNT had a good run in the 2022 World Cup, but it didn’t come without its drama. One of the biggest questions throughout their time in Qatar involved why Gio Reyna was getting used so sparingly. Reports began to surface early on Monday saying that Reyna wasn’t putting in enough effort in a training session ahead of their match against Wales, which drew the ire of the USMNT coaching staff and Reyna’s teammates.

It was certainly a shock to see that Reyna being held off the field wasn’t due to any sort of unknown injury, and it looks like Reyna wasn’t too happy to get thrown under the bus with these reports. Reyna opted to take to Instagram to make a lengthy post outlining the situation from his point of view, and he fired a few shots at USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter in the process.

Reyna isn’t happy about how the whole situation has played out, which makes sense. Many players would prefer that an incident like this stayed behind closed doors, but that certainly hasn’t happened, and Reyna called out Berhalter in the post saying for letting something like this go public.

The whole situation with Reyna is disappointing because he definitely could have made an impact on the field for the USMNT. It’s unfortunate that this squabble prevented him from taking the field, but what’s done is done. The USMNT will have time to rebuild themselves for the 2026 World Cup, and the hope is that Gio Reyna will be able to carve out a consistent spot in the national team’s starting 11 by then to avoid an issue like this from taking place again.