Published November 29, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The U.S. Men’s National Team defeated Iran 1-0 on Tuesday in the final group stage game at the 2022 World Cup. The win advanced the United States out of the group stage and into the knockout rounds. They entered the World Cup game in need of a victory to advance, sitting on just two points with two draws earlier in the tournament.

Christian Pulisic scored his first ever World Cup goal in the 38th minute, which proved to be the difference.

After the game, President Biden shared his thoughts, via CNBC White House reporter Emma Kinery.

“The U.S. one, Iran zero! The game’s over,” Biden said. “USA! USA! That’s a big game, man. When I spoke to the coach and the players, I said ‘You can do this.’ They went ‘eh.’ They did it, God love ’em.”

During the first half, the United States was in firm control of this World Cup match. They held possession for the vast majority of the time and were the only side to record any shots or corners. After Pulisic’s goal, Timothy Weah nearly doubled the lead just before halftime. However, his goal was waved off during a controversial offside call. Nevertheless, the U.S. had the goal they needed to advance.

Things got really tight late, but the United States held on. They will now face The Netherlands Saturday in the knockout stage. The last time the U.S. played The Netherlands was back in 2015, a game in which the USMNT won 4-3.

Pulisic suffered an abdominal injury during his goal. He was sent to the hospital and his status for this weekend is unclear.