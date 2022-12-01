Published December 1, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Belgium are out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and when they look back and ask themselves why, much of the blame is bound to land on the shoulders of Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker had an absolute nightmare second-half performance against Croatia in the final group stage match, failing to convert in front of the net despite being gift-wrapped chances from inside the box.

It was a mind-bogglingly bad performance from Lukaku, who could have realistically scored four times, but ended up with zero goals after whiffing every single chance. Twitter pulled no punches when assessing the play of Lukaku, who is now a global disgrace after his sheepish performance in front of the goal. It may be advisable for Lukaku to steer clear of Twitter, where he’s quickly become a laughing stock and public enemy No. 1.

Lukaku’s second-half xG: 1.67. Zero goals. One of the more mind-boggling World Cup performances we’ve ever seen. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) December 1, 2022

In the second half alone, Lukaku racked up a stunning xG (expected goals) of 1.67. That’s an incredibly high mark, and more than most teams record in a single game. Lukaku achieved that in roughly 45 minutes, yet had zero goals to show for it, indicating a dire lack of clinical finishing.

Literally everyone to Romelu Lukaku: https://t.co/1hXqJbIUKt — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 1, 2022

Lukaku is almost certainly not good after that performance, one which he will never live down.

Lukaku broke the transfer record twice, by the way. — – (@AnfieldRd96) December 1, 2022

This is Belgium’s all-time leading goalscorer and a two-time world record transfer fee holder, just in case you weren’t aware.

Lukaku VS Croatia highlights 2022 HDpic.twitter.com/PLlUAmgeyA — Danny (@DannyAaronsFUT) December 1, 2022

Next one, Rom.

Lukaku trying to score

pic.twitter.com/QJTNyfAsuh — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) December 1, 2022

Shooters shoot, and Lukaku definitely shot on Thursday.

Lukaku is going to get investigated by interpol at this rate. — Tim Stillman (@Stillmanator) December 1, 2022

Lukaku’s inability to score should be seen as a major international crime and investigated thoroughly. Something is fishy here, or is Lukaku’s first touch truly still on the level of an overweight Sunday leaguer?