Phillies’ World Series comeback win vs. Astros has MLB Twitter going wild

The whole baseball world is in shock after the Philadelphia Phillies came back from a five-run deficit to take Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Justin Verlander and the Astros got off to a hot start, and it looked like it was going to be another classic Houston win when they went up 5-0 after the third inning. It just seemed like the Phillies had no answer for the Texas franchise that always finds a way to score.

Or so we thought.

The Phillies clawed their way back inning by inning, eventually finding themselves tied at 5-5 and forcing the extra inning. It was there where Philadelphia got their first and only lead for the win, courtesy of JT Realmuto’s go-ahead home run.

JT!!! PHILLIES LEAD IT IN THE 10TH!! pic.twitter.com/6UVbl0nkJk — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2022

Of course the whole world was in awe of what the Phillies just did. They were the heavy underdogs in the series, facing off against a team that won 106 games in the regular season and swept their way to the World Series.

THE PHILLIES RALLY BACK FROM A 5-0 DEFICIT TO WIN GAME 1 🔔 💪 pic.twitter.com/bZIraeAVjF — ESPN (@espn) October 29, 2022

Never count this group out pic.twitter.com/qwkTu3aiYH — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 29, 2022

MAKE IT NINETEEN. Never ever ever ever ever ever give up. 💥@Phillies pic.twitter.com/2sbjtDhSdc — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) October 29, 2022

Even making things more amazing, the Phillies’ victory is the largest comeback by an NL team in the World Series since 1956. They are also the first team in 20 years to battle back from a five-run deficit and win in a World Series game.

Sure enough, the Philadelphia faithful were just happy with the win. It might have been an emotional one after the team fell to a massive hole, but the important thing is they got the win.

Phillies were down 5-0, won 6-5 in 10 innings, and this is Houston's first loss this post season.

So unreal pic.twitter.com/kj0c2UYyWp — Laura (@Laura81_) October 29, 2022

Go Phillies! Three more wins to send the cheating Astros packing! pic.twitter.com/YvXVgvvqot — Jon Fleischman (@FlashReport) October 29, 2022

The World Series is far from over, but the Phillies certainly couldn’t ask for a better start than this.