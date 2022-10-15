Worlds 2022 Group A Standings and Results

Worlds 2022 Group Stage Day 5 saw Group A do one final round robin before two of the four teams get eliminated. See the results of the matches between T1, EDward Gaming, Fnatic, and Cloud9 here.

Teams and Standings

One round robin has already concluded throughout the first three days of Groups, and here are each team in Group A’s standings:

Place Team Standing 1. EDward Gaming 2-1 1. Fnatic 2-1 1. T1 2-1 4. Cloud9 0-3

EDward Gaming

Top: Li “Flandre” Xuan-Jun

Jungle: Zhao “Jiejie” Li-Jie

Mid: Lee “Scout” Ye-chan

Bot: Park “Viper” Do-hyeon

Support: Tian “Meiko” Ye

Fnatic

Top: Martin “Wunder” Hansen

Jungle: Iván “Razork” Martín

Mid: Marek “Humanoid” Brázda

Bot: Elias “Upset” Lipp

Support: Zdravets “Hylissang” Galabov

T1

Top: Choi “Zeus” Woo-je

Jungle: Moon “Oner” Hyeon-joon

Mid: Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok

Bot: Lee “Gumayusi” Min-hyeong

Support: Ryu “Keria” Min-seok

Cloud9

Top: Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami

Jungle: Robert “Blaber” Huang

Mid: Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen

Bot: Kim “Berserker” Min-cheol

Support: Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen

Worlds 2022 Group A Results and Summary

Fnatic vs. Cloud9

Bans

FNC: Sejuani, Varus, Aatrox, Lucian, Kalista

C9: Yuumi, Azir, Caitlyn, Graves, Thresh

Picks

FNC: Maokai, Jarvan IV, Viktor, Aphelios, Soraka

C9: Ornn, Trundle, Orianna, Jinx, Lulu

Summary: An EU vs NA matchup opened Group A’s second round robin. This time, however, Cloud9 did not look as submissive as they did their past three games. They finally drafted a composition that has a frontline, and combined with their botlaner getting a huge lead going into the mid-game, they were instead dominating Fnatic. Cloud9 took the baron and broke Fnatic’s base open, with the latter team chain dying in their desperate attempts to defend their Nexus. Ultimately, these attempts were futile, and LCS Summer champions Cloud9 pick up the region’s first win in Worlds 2022 Groups.

Result: C9 win in 27:49 (FNC 5 – 18 C9)

T1 vs. Fnatic

Bans

T1: Azir, Viktor, Renata Glasc, LeBlanc, Renekton

FNC: Caitlyn, Aatrox, Fiora, Jax, Camille

Picks

T1: Yone, Sejuani, Sylas, Sivir, Yuumi

FNC: Maokai, Poppy, Akali, Lucian, Nami

Summary: Fnatic quickly moved on from their loss, and were matching T1 mechanically. Skirmishes were mostly due to both teams’ mid-jungle duo, but even big fights were close. Despite Fnatic’s successful efforts to keep up with the LCK’s titans, T1 still pulled ahead thanks to Baron Nashor and other objectives that they picked up. Soon, Fnatic snapped under the pressure of T1’s siege and took their second loss in a row this round robin.

Result: T1 win in 29:06 (T1 15 – 7 FNC)

Cloud9 vs. Edward Gaming

Bans

C9: Caitlyn, Graves, Sylas, Lucian, Kai’Sa

EDG: Yuumi, Azir, Sejuani, Kalista, Jinx

Picks

C9: Aatrox, Trundle, Viktor, Varus, Renata Glasc

EDG: Fiora, Maokai, Akali, Aphelios, Thresh

Summary: The early game was slow, thanks to Cloud9’s wariness. After all, a loss here meant getting eliminated. EDward Gaming showed superior shifts that allowed them to be first on objectives and lane assignments. Once again, Cloud9 looked like the punching bag team that they were in the first half of Groups. EDG had a growing lead going into the midgame, but it was nothing decisive. Their lead was only cemented after they wiped out the NA representatives. This ace soon proved itself to be game-deciding, and North America’s first seed met elimination.

Result: EDG win in 26:07 (C9 1 – 19 EDG)

Fnatic vs. Edward Gaming

Bans

FNC: Caitlyn, Aatrox, LeBlanc, Lucian, Varus

EDG: Yuumi, Azir, Maokai, Renata Glasc, Ornn

Picks

FNC: Gragas, Poppy, Viktor, Aphelios, Nautilus

EDG: Fiora, Sejuani, Akali, Jinx, Thresh

Summary: EDward Gaming did not look any worse in their second game in a row, but at least Fnatic were finding some answers to EDG’s plays. It was a skirmish heavy game, but all encounters went in the Chinese team’s favor. Fnatic’s chances of gaining any map advantage were quickly squashed by EDG. With this loss, Fnatic went 0-3 in the second round-robin, and fail to make it out of the Worlds 2022 Group Stage.

Result: EDG win in 29:41 (FNC 2 – 18 EDG)

T1 vs. Cloud9

Bans

T1: Viktor, Azir, Renata Glasc, Alistar, Draven

C9: Yuumi, Caitlyn, Aatrox, Renekton, LeBlanc

Picks

T1: Jayce, Sejuani, Sylas, Lucian, Nami

C9: Fiora, Bel’Veth, Akali, Kai’Sa, Heimerdinger

Summary: A game that bore no meaning for C9, the boys in blue lock in Heimerdinger support. Funnily enough, they once again look in form with their exciting composition. They had better looks on plays, but the nature of their champions combined with the gap between the teams meant that T1 still came out on top each time the players interacted. This game also gave us a sick 1v1 between the two midlaners who showed off their mechanical skill. The game, much like the 1v1, went T1’s favor.

Result: T1 win in 23:19 (T1 16 – 8 C9)

Edward Gaming vs. T1

Bans

EDG: Azir, Aatrox, Poppy, Renata Glasc, Pyke

T1: Yuumi, Caitlyn, Fiora, Akali, Viego

Picks

EDG: Maokai, Graves, Lissandra, Aphelios, Thresh

T1: Gangplank, Sejuani, Viktor, Kalista, Soraka

Summary: This game, the LCK and LPL representatives have already qualified for the Knockout Stage and are now just fighting for seeding. T1 looks to be in top form, and a fed Gangplank single-handedly killed any chance for EDG to do anything. The other carries soon became a thorn in the side for the Chinese team, and it felt like they didn’t really get a chance to play the game.

T1 take first place in Group A, EDG on second, and FNC and C9 are both eliminated from Worlds 2022.

Result: T1 win in 28:14 (EDG 8 – 24 T1)

Final Standings