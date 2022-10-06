WOWCube Console Dev Kit launch announced

Cubios invites game developers to create unique apps and games for their WOWCube console, whose dev kit has just launched today.

The WOWCube Dev kit is free of charge and enterprising developers could ask for a copy through the WOWCube website. The Dev kit features a specific set of developmental tools to support the creation of software and CubeApps for the “immersive-reality gaming platform.” The Dev kit consists of an SDK and an emulator, which should allow developers to produce games and apps even without an actual WOWCube on hand.

The WOWCube Dev kit comes bundled with the WOWCube VSCode Extension, which is also available through the VSCode market. Developers can find tools for building binaries and managing applications on the console via Bluetooth along with documentation and code examples which are an integral part of the development apps for the device. After the game or app is created and approved by the Cubios team, it can be placed on the WOWCube store for commercialization.

Cubios shares that Pawn language is used to write the game logic that reacts to events occurring in the actual WOWCube console as well as in the emulator. Meanwhile, WebAssembly will be supported in a future release.

Dubbed by Cubios as “The World’s First Mixed-Reality Twisty Game Console and Entertainment Platform” and named one of “The 100 Best Inventions of 2021” by Time Magazine, the WOWCube is a strange console – it’s like a 2×2 Rubik’s cube with each surface sporting an LED panel. It features eight separate cubicle modules connected to each other, allowing players to interact with all of them at once. Each module is a separate device with three high-resolution screens and a CPU inside. Video games run simultaneously on all 24 screens covering six sides of the device, as the 3D puzzle cube delivers a unique experience where virtual gameplay is controlled by physically tilting, twisting, and shaking.

WOWCube was launched back in June and pre-ordered units are expected to ship this December 2022.