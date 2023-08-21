In a surprising turn of events, Ben Foster has decided to retire from professional football just five games into Wrexham‘s 2023-24 season, reported by goal.com. The 40-year-old veteran goalkeeper, who had previously come out of retirement to play for the team, has chosen to hang up his gloves once again.

Foster's decision comes after he had been coaxed out of retirement by Wrexham's co-owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, back in March. He played a crucial role in helping the Welsh club secure promotion back to the Football League last season. The co-owners convinced Foster to sign a new 12-month contract, hoping for his experience and skills to bolster the team's efforts.

However, Foster's second stint with Wrexham hasn't gone as planned. The team has struggled defensively, conceding a notable number of goals at the beginning of their League Two campaign. As a result, Foster has taken the unexpected step of retiring once again, feeling that it's the right time to step away from the game.

During his career, Foster has had an impressive journey, including representing the English national team. His contributions as a goalkeeper have left a mark on the footballing world, and his brief return to Wrexham undoubtedly had a positive impact on the team's recent successes.

Fans and the football community will surely remember Ben Foster's dedication to the sport, both during his first retirement and his return to the field. While his decision might come as a surprise, it's a reminder of the unpredictable nature of sports and the personal choices athletes make regarding their careers. Wrexham will now have to adjust their plans and seek an alternative solution to address their goalkeeping needs for the remainder of the season.