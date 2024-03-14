Coco Gauff rang in her 20th birthday with a win at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on Wednesday, with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Elise Mertens in just over an hour.
The win not only celebrated her birthday in grand style but also secured her a spot in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive year at the prestigious Indian Wells tournament in Southern California. Gauff's performance against Mertens was a testament to her aggressive play, which she credited for making a difference in the outcome of the match.
“Today was one of my best matches since the Australian Open,” Gauff said via the Tennis Channel, per the Associated Press. “I was definitely trying to be aggressive. That just made the difference. I don't think she felt she could step in on me.”
Mertens, who previously ousted Naomi Osaka, faced a tough challenge against Gauff, trailing 6-0, 2-0 before managing to break Gauff's serve. Despite this, Gauff quickly regained control, winning the next four games to maintain her unbeaten record against the Belgian player. Gauff's efficiency with her first serve was impressive, winning 84% of those points and successfully converting six of eight break opportunities.
“I did really well playing deep in the court and mixing up the pace on her (Mertens),” Gauff said. “She can do really well when it's all the same pace.”
The young star celebrated her birthday on court, forming a “20” with her hands, and enjoyed a cake provided by the Tennis Channel, underlining the joyous occasion with a memorable victory.
Yuan Yue from China beat 11th-seeded Daria Kasatkina with scores of 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 over a span of 2.5 hours, advancing to her inaugural quarterfinal at a WTA 1000 event. Previously, Yuan had eliminated the No. 8 seed Quiwen Zheng in the second round and is set to face Gauff in her next match.
In other matches at Indian Wells, Emma Navarro pulled off a stunning upset against second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, advancing to the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win. Navarro, a 22-year-old American and the 2021 NCAA singles champion, has demonstrated her mettle throughout the year, achieving an 18-5 record and showcasing her strength in three-set matches, with a 11-2 record.
The tournament also saw noteworthy performances in the men's draw, with wins by Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune and Casper Ruud, among others. Medvedev continued his consistent performance with a win over Grigor Dimitrov, while Rune and Ruud both secured their places in the quarterfinals.