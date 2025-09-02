Coco Gauff's US Open exit at the hands of Naomi Osaka came with an unexpected emotional twist. After a straight-sets loss to Osaka, she confessed she felt discombobulated on court. The 21-year-old admitted she struggled to find her rhythm despite serving well. “I felt so discombobulated on the court, because it's like I'm serving well, but not returning well,” Gauff said. It was a rare moment of candor as she reflected on her disappointing performance at the US Open.

Coco Gauff had entered the US Open with serving improvements thanks to a new coach, but the rest of her game let her down. She made 33 unforced errors, including 20 on her forehand, while Naomi Osaka committed just 12. Gauff also failed to create a single break-point opportunity, a surprising statistic given her usual aggressiveness on return.

The result was unexpected, especially since Gauff was the higher seed and the more recent champion in New York. Osaka, ranked No. 23, delivered a commanding performance, winning 6-3, 6-2 in just 64 minutes. For Gauff, who came into the US Open confident in her game, the lopsided scoreline was a reality check.

Emotionally, Gauff admitted she “kind of broke down” after the match. She described her disappointment over not playing at the level she wanted. She felt her preparation had been solid and expected a better outcome. Despite the setback, she emphasized that this loss would not define her. She said she plans to learn from the experience and come back stronger.

For Osaka, the victory marks a significant step in her comeback journey. Returning to the US Open spotlight, Naomi Osaka credited her improved mental focus and renewed confidence. The win sends her to the US Open quarterfinals for the first time in five years, signaling a potential resurgence on one of tennis’s biggest stages.

In the end, Coco Gauff’s honesty about feeling discombobulated resonated with fans. While this chapter at the US Open ends in disappointment for her, Naomi Osaka’s commanding return hints at an exciting road ahead.