For elite NBA players who led careers that were marred by injuries, Hall of Fame guard Dwyane Wade ranked the elite in a “What if” Mount Rushmore of his generation. Coming off Wade's second induction into the Hall of Fame as part of the 2008 United States Olympics' Redeem Team, the 13-time All-Star revealed the four that impressed him most.

Wade started the list with Hall of Fame forward Grant Hill, who he believes had the potential to be one of the greatest players in NBA history, he said, per Wy Network by Dwyane Wade.

“It's a lot of them. In my era, the ones I remember, growing up, watching Grant Hill,” Wade said. “And when you get to go back and look at the highlights of Grant Hill right now, how he came in the league dominating. My Chicago Bulls. Scottie [Pippen] was that guy, but, boy, Scottie couldn't stay in front, no one, could stay in front of Grant Hill. And he's putting you in the basket.”

Second to Hill is Hall of Fame forward Tracy McGrady.

“Tracy McGrady — amazing career,” Wade added. “You talking about guys that still had great careers, but, if they're not injured, then, now we talking, even in a category, that number goes up for those guys. So, Tracy McGrady, Yao Ming. Yao Ming's career was cut short because of injuries, and you talking about a big guy that can fade away right by the three-point line. His touch was crazy. Yao was nice.”

Dwyane Wade's list of players who he wishes never got hurt is special 👏 Grant Hill

Tracy McGrady

Yao Ming

Brandon Roy (via @wynetwork)pic.twitter.com/odTyoCl28G — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 10, 2025

Yao Ming, Brandon Roy concluded Dywane Wade's ‘What if' list

Article Continues Below

Hall of Fame guard Dwyane Wade and LeBron James were inducted into the Hall in Springfield, MA as part of the 2008 United States Olympic basketball team before Wade unveiled his injury Mount Rushore. Perhaps the special weekend reminded him of players who have also been inducted, including Yao Ming, and a player whose injuries stunted their career from beoming eligible, such as Brandon Roy.

“If Brandon Roy don't get injured, we're talking about one of the top shooting guards of all time,” Wade said. “So, you got these guys that, you know, injuries, obviously, changed their trajectory of their career.

“But, boy, if you're a hooper, and you understand the game, you know that they were some bad boys, and you respect them for it,” Wade concluded.

Roy, a three-time All-Star (2008, 2009, 2010) in his fourth NBA season, retired after five seasons due to knee injuries.