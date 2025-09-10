The college football season is still very young as only a couple of weeks have played out, but there are still players that are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. It's a bit early to get too wrapped up in Heisman Trophy odds, but it's also fun to look at where things stand so early in the season. Right now, there are two quarterbacks who are tied for the best odds to win the prized award. Oklahoma football's John Mateer is one of them, and the other is LSU signal caller Garrett Nussmeier.

NEW: College Football Heisman Trophy Odds after week 2 via @BetMGM🏆 Who you got? 🤔https://t.co/1DVUexgUoN pic.twitter.com/rbbSp7OWeL — On3 (@On3sports) September 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

You might be noticing a trend on that graphic. Of the 13 players listed, 12 of them are QBs. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who is the best college football player in the country in most people's eyes, is the only non-QB.

It's not surprising to see John Mateer at the top of the list. The Oklahoma football team snagged the top QB in the transfer portal during the offseason, and he has met expectations so far. The Sooners are 2-0 on the year, and they picked up a big win against then No. 15 Michigan last week.

Article Continues Below

Through two weeks, Mateer is 51-71 through the air for four touchdowns, but he has thrown an interception in both games. He is incredibly gifted, but he sometimes lets throws get away from him, and he has put the ball in harms way on a few occasions. He needs to clean that up.

A big reason why Mateer is so good is his legs. He is an outstanding runner, and he already has three rushing touchdowns on the season. His mobility adds a whole other dynamic to the Oklahoma offense, and the Sooners are tough to stop.

John Mateer and the Oklahoma football team are off to a good start, but the schedule could present some challenges down the road. The Sooners have 10 games left, and eight of them are against ranked teams. If Mateer gets Oklahoma into the CFP with that schedule, he could very well end up hoisting the Heisman Trophy.