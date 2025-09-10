The Seattle Seahawks fell to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 and hope to get their first win of the 2025 season this weekend. Conversely, their Week 2 opponent is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who just beat the New York Jets 34-32. This Seahawks vs. Steelers game will provide a story of two different directions.

Pittsburgh is a three-point favorite against Seattle, according to FanDuel. At this point, the oddsmakers believe this game will be a close game. The Hawks lost a close game in Week 1, while the Steelers won a close battle against the Jets. Aaron Rodgers dominated the New York defense, showing that he still has what it takes to put up a great performance. On the flip side, it was not so easy for the Seattle offense. They could not muster much against the San Francisco defense.

This Seahawks-Steelers Week 2 preview will give you a taste of what the teams have done so far. Moreover, it will also give you some ideas of what could happen this weekend when the teams face off at Acrisure Stadium. Here are three Seahawks-Steelers bold predictions for their big clash in the Steel City.

Sam Darnold turns the football over three times

Darnold was not awful against the Niners. However, he just didn't do enough to get the job done. Darnold went 16-for-23 with 150 yards passing but did not throw a touchdown. Unfortunately, his lone mistake was a fumble Nick Bosa caused when he rammed an offensive lineman into him, causing Darnold to lose the football.

Darnold has been a leader throughout the offseason, and plans to lead a Seattle team that emphasises running the football. Yet, it did not start out well. Although the Pittsburgh defense struggled against the Jets, there is a good chance it might bounce back. Consider the fact that the Steelers will be having their home opener at Acrisure Stadium this weekend. The defense could feed off the energy of the crowd, and it could motivate them to play inspired football. Darnold did not throw an interception in Week 1, but this Pittsburgh defense will be on the hunt, looking to snag the ball.

Darnold has seen ghosts before, and that could be the case this weekend as he steps into Pittsburgh. His habit of holding onto the ball too long cost him in Week 1, and it may be disastrous this weekend.

DK Metcalf torches his former team

Article Continues Below

This Week 2 game has been on DK Metcalf's calendar for a long time. Now, it's time for the former Seahawk to try to burn his former team. So far, things are going well with his new team.

Metcalf had four receptions on seven targets for 83 yards in the opener against the Jets. Although he did not get into the end zone, that could very well happen this weekend against the team he spent his entire career with. Metcalf has a chance to have a big game. No, Metcalf does not have hatred for Seattle. However, it is still a game of revenge, regardless.

Metcalf could have big numbers this weekend. Ultimately, the boldest prediction has him garnering seven catches for 110 yards and a touchdown while helping the Steelers defeat the Seahawks.

The Steelers rout the Seahawks

NFL fans should never use the previous week as an example of what will happen this week. Yet, there are always some warning signs. The Hawks could not run the football efficiently against the Niners. Still, they could take some hope for the weekend, given the fact that Breece Hall went off for 107 yards on 19 touches. But that was in a home game at the Meadowlands. This game is in Pittsburgh.

The Seahawks were a good road team last season, going 7-1 away from Lumen Field. Yet, will they be able to do it again? The Steelers won 23-20 in their last battle in Pittsburgh against the Hawks on October 17, 2021. But this Seattle team appears significantly weaker than that team. Also, the Steelers look to be in tip-top shape as they get ready for the home opener. Rodgers has Metcalf to throw to, in addition to Calvin Austin III and tight end Pat Freiermuth. If the Steelers' running game gets going, it could be a long day for Seattle.

The Seahawks will need to bounce back after a heartbreaking home loss to the Niners. Yet, traveling all the way across the country and beating the Steelers will not be easy. While they have the talent to go into Pittsburgh and shock the world, it might not be in the cards. Expect the Steelers to build on the momentum they gained last week and rout the Hawks in their home opener.