World No. 3 Coco Gauff addressed the controversial decision by the WTA to stage its season-ending Finals event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during a press conference Nov. 1. While acknowledging concerns related to women, human rights and gender equality, Gauff expressed cautious optimism about the potential for the tournament to drive progress in the region.

The WTA Finals, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams, will be hosted in Riyadh from 2024 to 2026, replacing last year’s venue, Cancun, Mexico. The move by the WTA has drawn criticism from high-profile tennis figures and raised questions about the kingdom’s record on human rights and LGBTQ issues. Despite this, the WTA has defended the decision, emphasizing efforts to promote the sport and push for social change.

“I'm obviously very aware of the situation here in Saudi,” Gauff said, as reported by Reuters. “My view on it is that I do think sport can have a way to open doors to people.” The 19-year-old added that this year’s event marks the first professional women's tennis tournament in the country and highlighted the WTA's pledge to support the Future Stars program over the next three years. The initiative aims to introduce more Saudi women to tennis, with the ambitious goal of having a million players in the kingdom by 2030.

Critics argue that Saudi Arabia’s investments in major sporting events, such as soccer, golf and Formula 1, are part of a strategy known as “sportswashing” to improve its international image while diverting attention from alleged human rights abuses. The country, however, maintains that its actions are in line with national security laws and denies allegations of abuse.

Coco Gauff said she was involved with WTA-Saudia Arabia discussion

Gauff said that she was actively involved in discussions with the WTA prior to the event, expressing her concerns and insistence on creating a meaningful impact beyond the tournament itself.

“I would be lying to you if I said I had no reservations. You guys know who I am and the things I speak about. I was pretty much on every player call I could make with WTA,” she said. “One of the things I said: ‘If we come here, we can't just come here and play our tournament and leave. We have to have a real program, a real plan in place.'”

Her discussions included conversations with Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud, Saudi Arabia's first female ambassador to the U.S. Gauff said one of her main questions during these meetings centered around LGBTQ rights and women's empowerment, seeking assurance that hosting the event would align with fostering progress in these areas.

Gauff stressed the importance of assessing the environment firsthand.

“If I felt uncomfortable or it felt like nothing's happening, then maybe, I probably wouldn't come back,” she said.

Gauff played her opening match on Sunday against fellow American Jessica Pegula in an all-American round-robin clash, securing a decisive win 6-3, 6-2, via John Berkok of Tennis.com.