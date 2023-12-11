Iga Swiatek wins WTA Player of the Year again, a feat last achieved by Serena Williams, cementing her status alongside tennis legends.

Iga Swiatek has been named the WTA Player of the Year for the second consecutive time, a feat not achieved since the tennis great Serena Williams. Swiatek, who has dominated the women's tennis circuit with her consistent performances, clinched the title Monday.

Williams, who hung up her racket last year, had a stranglehold on this award from 2012 to 2015, marking the last four of her seven total wins. Swiatek's accomplishment places her in an elite league, drawing parallels with Williams, one of the sport's most iconic and influential players.

The 22-year-old Polish star had an outstanding 2023 season, posting a 68-11 win-loss record. She led the tour with six titles, including a triumphant run at the French Open in June. The victory marked Swiatek's third title at Roland Garros and her fourth Grand Slam triumph overall, via the Associated Press.

Swiatek ended the season on a high note, dominating the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico. Her undefeated streak in the tournament was instrumental in her overtaking Aryna Sabalenka for the top spot in the rankings. Swiatek ascended to the world No. 1 ranking in April 2022 and, after a brief interlude, reclaimed it to close the year.

The WTA also announced several other awards on Monday. Zheng Qinwen of China was named the Most Improved Player of the Year. Russian player Mirra Andreeva took home the Newcomer of the Year accolade. Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina of Ukraine was chosen for the Comeback of the Year award.

Tomasz Wiktorowski, who coaches Swiatek, was honored as the Coach of the Year. The Doubles Team of the Year went to Storm Hunter of Australia and Elise Mertens of Belgium.

In addition to these on-court accolades, the WTA recognized the contributions of players off the court. Ons Jabeur of Tunisia received both the Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award and the Peachy Kellmeyer Player Service Award. Jessica Pegula of the U.S. was awarded the Jerry Diamond ACES Award for her commendable off-court promotional and charitable activities.