Alexis Ohanian, husband of 23x Grand Slam women's singles title winner Serena Williams, is blasting women's sports critics after the women's US Open tennis final garnered significantly more US viewers than the men's finals.

Women's sports have historically been put on the back-burner and received little media and television coverage in comparison to men's sports. Tennis has had the most gender equality on many levels for years when it comes to sports, but the amount of viewers for the US Open finals was still a huge win for women's sports. The match between Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka reached 3.422 million American viewers while Novak Djokovic vs. Daniil Medvedev took 2.321 million viewers.

Ohanian, who owns women's soccer club Angel City FC, put his thoughts to Twitter. “The free market speaks (again). Invest in Women's Sports,” said Ohanian.

Facts > Feelings

US viewership of @USOpen finals:

Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka: 3.422 million

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev: 2.321 million The free market speaks (again).

Invest in Women's Sports. @weareangelcity was just the start for me… — Alexis Ohanian 🧠 (@alexisohanian) September 12, 2023

“Cope harder, folks. The Wimbledon MEN'S FINAL set records with 3.2M viewers — trailing only Djokovic-Roger Federer in 2019 (3.83M) as the most-watched Wimbledon singles final in more than a decade,” via Colin Salao of The Street.

Several critics pointed out that the women's final garnered more views since it featured an American athlete in champion Coco Gauff while the men's final didn't. They also noted that the men's final was the same day as Week 1 of the NFL. Ohanian would not take that excuse and reminded that the women's final still went up against College Football, and the women's final has more viewers almost every year.

Either way, Alexis Ohanian wasn't having any of the criticism. “Imagine a world where men didn't feel threatened by the success of women's sports. It's not a zero-sum, folks.”