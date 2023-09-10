American rising female tennis star Coco Gauff toppled Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to win the 2023 US Open title, which is also the first Grand Slam of her career. The 19-year-old stunned the World No. 2 by making a comeback victory after losing the first set. A watershed moment in sports history, Gauff follows in the famous footsteps of Serena and Venus Williams, who also achieved the feat in their early years.

Gauff expressed her profound admiration for the Williams sisters in her post-match press conference. She said, “[Serena and Venus Williams] are the reason why I have this [US Open] trophy… All the things that they had to go through, they made it easier for someone like me to do this.”

"[Serena and Venus Williams] are the reason why I have this [US Open] trophy… All the things that they had to go through, they made it easier for someone like me to do this." — Coco Gauff (via @sportingnews)pic.twitter.com/4cmIqpxRBl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 10, 2023

A victory for Coco Gauff was a testament to her steadfast determination and mental resilience. With doubts hovering after her Wimbledon first-round exit, Gauff wondered if she had the wherewithal to win a major. Hype aside, some questioned whether her early success was truly deserved. Gauff used doubts against her to fuel a fierce spirit of determination, proving the naysayers incorrect.

“I was just reading comments of people saying I wasn’t going to win today. That just put the fire in me,” she said in the press conference.

Not daunted by obstacles, she showed remarkable resilience and poise on her trail to the US Open title. With a dedication to her craft and an unrelenting commitment to improvement, Gauff reached this historic milestone. Now that her first Grand Slam title has been secured, Coco Gauff is set to make her mark on the world of tennis with a lasting impact.