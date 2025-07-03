Milwaukee Brewers rookie sensation Jacob Misiorowski has turned heads with a historic start to his major league career. Yes, the New York Mets touched him up in his most recent start as Misiorowski gave up back-to-back homers, allowing 5 runs in the outing. But in three June starts he looked nearly unhittable. Now Misiorowski has made franchise history after earning a well-deserved award.

Misiorowski was named NL Rookie of the Month for his incredible performance in June. He is just the second Brewers pitcher to win the award and the first in 24 years after Ben Sheets received the honor in 2001, per Milwaukee’s senior director of media relations Mike Vassallo.

Brewers’ rookie Jacob Misiorowski recognized for remarkable debut month

Misiorowski had a no-hitter going in his MLB debut against the St. Louis Cardinals before leaving the game with cramps after five innings. The Brewers’ flamethrower followed the auspicious start with another gem against the Minnesota Twins, becoming the first pitcher in 125 years with more wins than hits allowed over his first two outings.

In his third and final start of June, Misiorowski out-dueled Paul Skenes. He allowed just 2 hits and racked up a career-high 8 strikeouts in five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, picking up his third win of the month.

In June, Misiorowski went 3-0 with a 1.13 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched. He gave up just 3 hits in that three-start span. His dominant performance and delivery earned Misiorowski comparisons to Jacob deGrom, the two-time Cy Young winner considered one of the most talented pitchers of his generation.

The Brewers have been on a roll since calling up their top pitching prospect. The team is 12-5 since Misiorowski’s debut on June 12. While it’s been difficult to make up ground on a dominant Cubs team, Milwaukee managed to chip away at Chicago’s division stranglehold.

The Brewers were 5.5 games behind the Cubs when Misiorowski joined the team but finished the month just two games back. Milwaukee now trails Chicago by three games after Misiorowski suffered his first MLB loss on Wednesday.