Four new match types make a return this year, and you'll get to play some of WrestleMania's most iconic matches.

WWE 2K24 will be coming out again this year alongside the WrestleMania season, so here's everything you need to know about the upcoming wrestling game WWE 2K24, including its release date, gameplay features, story, and trailers.

WWE 2K24 Release Date: March 8, 2024

WWE 2K24 – “The Story's Not Finished” Announce Trailer

WWE 2K24 is set to have a release date of March 8, 2024, on PC through Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X, with owners of the Digital Deluxe and Forty Years of WrestleMania Editions gaining access to the game as early as March 5, 2024. The game was developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K Games.

WWE 2K24 Gameplay

WWE 2K24 is a direct successor to WWE 2K23, meaning a majority of the gameplay beats of WWE 2K23 will remain in this entry. New to this entry will be match types returning from older WWE video games like Casket Match, Ambulance Match, Gauntlet Match, and the Special Guest Referee.

WWE 2K24 will also feature a showcase of WrestleMania matches in celebration of four decades of WrestleMania history. This means we can expect a lot of WWE and WWF Legends to make an appearance in this version of the game, with marquee matches in the history of WrestleMania being playable for players to recreate. This hypothetically culminates to WrestleMania XL, which will happen in April this year.

WWE 2K24 Story

WWE 2K24 will have a WrestleMania Showcase as one of its story modes. This will feature matches throughout the history of WrestleMania, beginning with the first one way back in 1985.

Meanwhile, the game will once again feature the MyRise Career Mode that allows players to create their own wrestler and follow their story as they rise up the card within WWE's ecosystem. More details about this game mode will be made available in the near future.

