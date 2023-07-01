After a rare month without a WWE Premium Live Event, with Night of Champions booked for the end of May, WWE is unleashing one of the most exciting shows of the year on the fine folks in London, England, with not one but two Ladder matches set to decide on who will earn the monikers of Mr. and Miss Money in the Bank.

After running a stacked SmackDown card with multiple championship matches, Paul “Triple H” Levesque is taking fans early from their Fourth of July weekend festivities to watch a seven-match card with three titles defended, two open contracts up for grab, and the one and only Bloodline Civil War, which has the potential to produce ramifications that shake the WWE Universe forever.

And the best part? Because the show begins at 3 pm Eastern, 12 pm Pacific, fans should be able to spend the evening discussing the booking decisions before getting to bed early for a good night's sleep. Get ready, WWE Universe, Money in the Bank is gonna be bold.

𝐁𝐋𝐎𝐎𝐃𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄: 𝐂𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐫 Divided they fall. BT Sport Box Office | 8pm | #MITB pic.twitter.com/os8LuyUfOt — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) July 1, 2023

5. Becky Lynch becomes Miss Money in the Bank

Though Becky Lynch technically isn't the Miss Money in the Bank, you wouldn't know it by how she's been doing media to promote the show, as “The Man” and her man, Seth Rollins, have been running around everywhere from the Today Show to ESPN to discuss the forthcoming show and do fun things like name the biggest heels in professional sports.

Has WWE done this sort of thing in the past, forcing a babyface to do media work only to lose their marquee match? You bet; Cody Rhodes must have done 100 interviews between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, and he famously lost to Roman Reigns on his big night. Still, after a decade in the trenches, this is one of the few boxes left for Lynch to check in her career, and in front of a fiery UK crowd, this feels like Becky's match.

4. Brock Lesnar defeats Cody Rhodes

Technically, Brock Lesnar is not on the Money in the Bank card. Technically, Cody Rhodes is wrestling Dominik Mysterio, and based on experience, pedigree, and general talent, he should secure the win relatively easily against Mami's little Dom Dom. But after offering the “Beast Incarnate” a chance to meet him in any WWE ring in the world a few weeks back on RAW, what better way to set up the rubber match at SummerSlam than to give Mysterio his biggest win ever with a little help from the former UFC Heavyweight Champion?

3. Seth Rollins overcomes Finn Balor

For the two weeks, Finn Balor has done pretty much everything he can think of to make sure Seth Rollins isn't 100 percent at Money in the Bank.

From thwarting his WWE World Heavyweight Championship open challenge on the penultimate edition of RAW before Money in the Bank, to attacking “The Visionary” after his match with Bron Breakker on NXT, to his attempted assault on “The Revolutionary” with a chair this past Monday, Balor really wants to get his hands on Seth's “Freakin'” title, and he doesn't particularly care how the WWE Universe feels about it.

Fortunately, as Rollins pointed out on RAW, the best version of himself is better than the best version of Balor, and thus, despite being back in the UK, Rollins is going to send the Devitt family home unhappy… unless, of course, JD McDonagh comes out Solo Sikoa-Style to ruin things for Rollins; if that happens, Rollins could go from fighting champ to pursuing challenger, which might be even more fun to watch.

2. Solo Sikoa turns on Roman Reigns before Jey Uso pins him.

Speaking of Solo Sikoa, after making his main roster debut at Clash of the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, Jey and Jimmy Uso effectively nominated the “Street Champ” to become the new “Tribal Chief” once Roman Reigns takes a loss and falls out of favor with the elders.

At Money in the Bank, Sikoa has a chance to follow in his brothers' lead and take out his uncle too, popping the “Head of the Table” in the throat with a Samoan Spike before going down 1-2-3 with a Samoan Splash from Jimmy or Jey. If Triple H wants to pull the trigger, he has the potential to book the best SummerSlam match ever, one year removed from his roster reset at the show last summer.

1. LA Knight wins Money in the Bank

If SmackDown is of any indication, the crowd in London would really like to see LA Knight bring down the briefcase and become the new Mr. Money in the Bank.

Do you know who else would like to see that happen? Darn near every other member of the WWE Universe too.

After organically getting himself over to a degree that would make Daniel Bryan/Bryan Danielson hot around the collar, Triple H should reward fans for their passion by giving the 40-year-old journeyman a tip of the cap and a chance to talk a whole lot of crap on RAW and SmackDown after what could go down as the most important match of his life.