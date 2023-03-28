A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

As Edge prepares for his Hell in a Cell match against Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39 – only the fourth-ever Hell in a Cell match to take place at a WrestleMania – the “Rated-R Superstar” stopped by Sportsnet in his native Canada for an appearance on Sportsnet Today to talk about his love of wrestling, the Maple Leafs, and his desire to help lift up the next generation on the way out the door.

Asked about some of the performers he wanted to wrestle and/or help out upon making his return to the ring, Edge tipped his cap to another Canadian WWE legend, Chris Jericho, and listed everyone off, some of whom he has already wrestled, some of whom he hasn’t just yet.

“I had a list of guys that I wanted to get in the ring with and a list of talent that, if I can help in any way, I wanted to be able to try and help as well,” Edge said via Fightful. “On the female side, Rhea Ripley was one of those. So the whole formation of Judgment Day and all of that was to honestly try and help Damian Priest, Ripley, and Balor get a better foothold within the company because I thought they deserved it. I think they’re all really, really talented. If I look at it, I’ve wrestled AJ, I’ve wrestled Finn, I wrestled Priest, I wrestled Roman, I wrestled Daniel Bryan, you know, those were all guys on the list.

“I’d love to get in there with a guy like Montez Ford, because I really feel like his upside is that he’s going to be champ someday, I truly believe that. I’d like to get in there with Sami Zayn, we’ve never been in there together. I think that would be really cool, really fun, too. Kevin Owens, We wrestled once in Madison Square Garden, untelevised. It was a blast. He’s another guy.”

Edge then turned his attention to another WWE Superstar who, despite starting with the company at almost the exact same time, he’s somehow never actually wrestled in a singles match on television, on a “Premium Live Event,” or even on a house show.

“I’d love to get in there with Sheamus. Honestly, almost, maybe more than anybody. Because I feel like at this stage in our careers, and with the story that we could tell now, the kind of match we could have now, it’d be so much better than it would have been 15 years ago, ad he’s a guy that no matter how many years we’ve both been in the company, we’ve never had a one-on-one match. That seems crazy to me. So I feel like that needs to be rectified,” he said.” I’d like to get in with this incarnation Drew McIntyre. It’d be good to get in there with Rey [Mysterio] again, you know? I’m just having fun. Honestly, that’s the beautiful part about it.”

Assuming Edge’s feud with Balor and the rest of The Judgment Day finally reaches its conclusion at WrestleMania 39, which, considering Paul “Triple H” Levesque has described Hell in a Cell as a feud-ending match moving forward, it feels like it’s the case, maybe “The Rated-R Superstar” will actually get to cross a few more of these names off of his list before he hangs up his boots for good and fully embraces life as a hockey-loving dad.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Edge details the opportunity he had to leave WWE.

Elsewhere in his interview with Sportsnet, Edge disclosed that yes, he had a chance to leave WWE for another company a la his long-time friend Christian Cage but decided to stick it out in The Fed, as the constantly evolving roster has allowed things to remain fresh even 25 years after his initial television debut.

“There was an opportunity to [leave WWE],” Edge said. “Again, it’s where I’ve spent my entire career outside of the indies. This year will be my 25th year with WWE since my television debut. Just having been there so long and understanding how it works, understanding the machine that it is, there’s something to be said for that. There’s also something to be said for trying something new and exciting. A new set of faces and a new way for the way things work.

“I’ve always been a loyalist, though, in terms of that company. It’s what I grew up watching and where I always wanted to get to. What it boils down to is where I think I can have the most fun, honestly.”

When did this offer come up, and for which company would Edge have been wrestling for instead? “The Rated-R Superstar” didn’t say, but considering the pop he receives from fans around the world every time he steps into the ring during this current WWE run, it would appear his intuition to stick around was spot-on.