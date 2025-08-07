Some fans were likely disappointed after Travis Scott's seeming removal from John Cena's heel turn story arc, and WWE's Paul Heyman discussed the matter.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Heyman revealed that there was a planned endgame for Scott's involvement in Cena's story. However, things seemingly “fell apart,” and WWE “moved forward without it.”

When asked what exactly fell apart, Heyman clarified he meant “the whole deal with Travis Scott.” Still, Heyman is unsure if Scott is completely done with wrestling.

Paul Heyman addresses Travis Scott's reported fallout with WWE after WrestleMania 41: “It fell apart and we moved forward without it.” pic.twitter.com/S69JW8qvxJ — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 6, 2025

Heyman was then asked Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who was also seemingly dropped from the storyline. “I don't know what happened with Dwayne — that's something you should have Dwayne come in and answer for himself,” he responded.

Travis Scott's involvement in John Cena's WWE heel turn

At one time, it appeared Scott was set up for a big role in WWE, even starting wrestling training. However, that does not seem to be the case, at least in the short term.

Scott was part of WWE's Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere in January 2025. He was then involved in the segment where Cena turned heel. He accompanied The Rock to the ring and attacked Cody Rhodes during the turn.

Then, at WrestleMania 41, Scott returned to assist Cena. He ate a Cross Rhodes from the “American Nightmare,” but Rhodes lost the match.

Rhodes still hasn't gotten a proper receipt on Scott. Fans have been waiting for a payoff to his involvement. It no longer appears he is part of the story.

Cena seemingly kicked him out of his storyline during the August 1 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. He turned face during his promo ahead of his rematch against Rhodes at SummerSlam.

We will have to wait and see if Scott and WWE ever repair their relationship. For now, he does not appear to be part of their plans.