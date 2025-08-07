Fans were sent into a frenzy as former WWE United States Champion Austin Theory was removed from the company's internal roster.

PWInsider was first to report the news (via Sports Illustrated). The news came shortly after the breakup of his tag team with Grayson Waller, A-Town Down Under.

Initially, fans began speculating that Theory had been released from the company. Being removed from the internal roster does not sound good, but it may not be a big deal.

It appears Theory was removed due to an injury. Fightful Select reports that Theory “isn't off the roster completely, instead he's listed with other injured talent like Zoey Stark and Ilja Dragunov.”

So, that bodes well for Theory's future. At one point, Theory appeared to be the next big star in WWE. However, his stock has fallen over the years.

Either way, it remains likely he will be back sooner rather than later. All that is known is that he is likely recovering from an injury of some kind. The injury he is recovering from is unknown.

Why is Austin Theory off WWE's internal roster?

It sounds like Theory is dealing with an ailment of some kind. WWE keeping him off the internal roster, amongst other injured Superstars, indicates that he is currently out of action with an injury.

He was last seen during the July 14, 2025, edition of Main Event. Theory defeated El Grande Americano in a match. Since then, he has remained off WWE TV.

Theory, 28, is already a two-time United States Champion, one-time Tag Team Champion (with Waller), and a Money in the Bank ladder match winner (in 2022).

When he first joined WWE, Theory was pushed to the moon as the on-screen protege of Vince McMahon. Since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over the creative side of the company, he has fared differently.

In 2023, he formed A-Town Down Under with Waller. Their Tag Team Championship run concluded after 90 days, losing them to#DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa).

The team disbanded in late July 2025 when Waller aligned himself with the New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston). Their split had been teased for months, with Waller costing Theory matches.