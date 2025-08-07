Speculation over whether or not WWE star Karrion Kross would be released from the company has been bubbling over the last few months as his popularity rose, and his exit after his SummerSlam match against Sami Zayn only heightened the contract speculation.

Videos surfaced of Kross and Scarlett, his wife and on-screen manager, leaving MetLife Stadium. As they walked to the back, Kross and Scarlett high-fived fans, a rare move for a conniving heel like Kross. So, naturally, fans began speculating. But were they reading into it too much?

Speaking to ClutchPoints about his new memoir, Life Is Fighting, Kross revealed the fans may have picked up on something before he did.

“Here's the scary answer: I think people were reading into something going on that I didn't even realize was happening,” Kross revealed. “I didn't even realize it was happening, and it was actually happening.”

What exactly the fans were reading into is unclear, as Kross did not elaborate further. So, fans will have to wait and see where things go.

Will Karrion Kross be released from WWE after his contract expires?

Despite his growing popularity, Kross has reportedly not been re-signed by WWE. It has been known that his contract expires in August 2025, and it appears we are nearing that time.

Fightful Select reported that Kross and Scarlett were not present for the Monday Night RAW episode following SummerSlam on August 4. Usually, Superstars travel to shows, even if they're not on the card, but this led to more speculation, as their contracts are reportedly up the weekend of August 9.

There's always a chance this is all a work. WWE loves to infuse real-life elements into their stories, and fans speculating about Kross being re-signed keeps the hype up.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio reported that he received a new contract offer on August 7. “I was told the story about him not being signed to a contract is legit, but that he did get an offer,” he said. “Maybe when the story that he didn’t get an offer was written, it was accurate, but I was told he’s gotten an offer and I don’t expect him going anywhere.”

WWE has to be careful about using real-life contract situations as stories. Meltzer noted that there may be a high level of “distrust” if they continue to do so.

However, his match against Zayn at SummerSlam still felt like a bookend, at least to that feud. Zayn emphatically said, “We're done,” as he left the ring.

After Zayn pinned Kross, they seemingly shared a moment. Kross appeared to say something to Zayn as he reached for his arm. Hopefully, it wasn't a farewell. We will have to see where it goes.