After listening to Edge speak his peace on the pervious edition of RAW, Finn Balor was afforded a chance to talk to the WWE Universe one final time before he takes his talents to WrestleMania 39 for a Hell in the Cell match and needless to say, “The Prince” of The Judgement Day delivered an omen of things to come.

“Edge, it was always going to be this way, wasn’t it?” Balor asked. “You and I dragging each other to the lonely, wicked structure inside Hell in a Cell? No you, are familiar with the Cell. You say you thrive in the Cell. You say you were baptized in the Cell and now? You want to lock yourself inside the Cell with me? Don’t you know there is nothing more dangerous than a caged Demon? So Edge, go to your dark place, light your candles, do whatever it is you need to do to unlock it, to summon it, but just remember, I don’t summon my demons; my demons are always here, you just need to look closely.”

Whoa, now there you go, folks; Edge and Balor are going to throw down with the very fate of their feud on the line and after nearly a year of feuding, it’s safe to say The Judgement Day will never be the same. Why? Because after going Extreme, Rumbling in a Royal way, and even taking things to the Chamber, what better way to close out the feud than some good old fashioned Hell in a Cell?