Though Becky Lynch technically hasn't won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match just yet – though it certainly feels like things are pointing in that direction – “The Man” is already imagining how it will feel to grasp at the briefcase that has eluded her for her entire career thus far and bring it down in front of 18,000 of her fellow countrymen.

But who will Lynch cash-in on if she brings home the belt? Will it be Asuka, who may or may not still be the WWE Women's Champion when SmackDown comes to a close? Or will it be Rhea Ripley, who will be at Money in the Bank but only as a corner Mami for Dominik Mysterio's match against Cody Rhodes?

Or maybe, just maybe, Lynch could take a page out of Chyna's playbook and cash-in on her very own husband, Seth Rollins, who will be defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank against his SummerSlam 2016 rival Finn Balor.

Impossible, right? Not necessarily, as, according to “Big Time Becks” herself in a joint attendance on the Today Show with Rollins to promote Money in the Bank, the seven-time WWE Champion could technically cash-in on anyone and wants the opportunity to be the most dangerous performer in the promotion.

“I want it, I want it so bad,” Becky replied. “You have so much power with it. You have so much power, because you can get a title opportunity at any time, any moment. It's essentially a chance to get a title match at any moment. For example, Seth could be down and out, and I could cash in on him – if I want – and then be the next champion,” Becky Lynch said via USA Network.

“I'm not saying I would do that, but I am The Man!”

Oh snap, is Lynch about to seriously challenge the strength of the Lopez-Quinn family by taking the title away from her husband, who just so happens to have the most famous Money in the Bank cash-in of all time – dubbed the “Heist of the Century” for a reason – on his resume? I mean, probably not, but like Lynch said, she is “The Man,” so I wouldn't put it past her.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Becky Lynch reflects on her Hall of Fame-bound WWE career.

Though Becky Lynch has a very important match just over the horizon at Money in the Bank, in an appearance on After The Bell, “The Man” was asked to reflect on her career and gave a surprisingly candid walk through her decade-plus in The Fed and what she still has to look forward to.

“I think in some ways, yes. I think there’s very much an appreciation to the transitory nature of life, I suppose, and I think kind of coming to terms with, you can’t hold onto any of these things. You can’t go, ‘Okay, yeah, but I want to win the main event for the first time and win two championships again.’ You can’t hold onto that, and you can’t reach for the same thing again. You kind of have to always move on and find new goals, and kind of appreciate the things that happen. But I don’t think you ever kind of really sit back and go, ‘Yeah, I made it,’ because you’re always on to the next thing. I think if anything, it’s given me an appreciation of aging,” Lynch said via Fightful.

“I know that sounds kind of weird or whatever, but I think we’re in such an industry that you feel, when you get to a certain age, by the way, I’m still young. I’m still very young, but you see comments or whatever it is. ‘Oh, she’s looking old,’ or whatever. You never read the comments, but sometimes, you’ll happen to stumble upon one. You go, ‘Oh god, am I old? Am I over the hill? Should I be doing..’, and you kind of go, ‘No. No, h*ll, I have had so much experience and so much great experience, and I am still in my prime, getting started. We’ve still got so much to do.’ I have earned every wrinkle on my face, every gray hair that you’ll never see because I’ve dying it since I was 15, and you kind of have this appreciation for life and how we’re just constantly progressing, and things happen, and then they’re gone, and you can’t hold onto them and we have to keep moving forward, and what’s the next thing, and how do we appreciate what’s happening right now? I suppose it’s just an appreciation for what we’ve done, what we’re going to do, and what we’ve got right now. I think that’s where I’m at.”

At 36 years old, Lynch has accomplished a ton in her professional career, with seven different WWE title reigns, thousands of matches wrestled, and millions of dollars worth of merch sold to fans of “The Man” all over the world. Though she probably won't be hanging up her boots any time soon, it's never a bad idea to take a step back and appreciate the moment while it's still happening.