After watching her husband land a match at Summerslam before taking a chair to the face from Finn Balor, Becky Lynch booked herself for a special edition of Miz TV in the hopes of airing out some of her own issues and maybe, just maybe, getting a rubber match of her own at the biggest show of the summer.

Taking the ring to a, shall we say, unusual introduction, with The Miz noting how he is a winner following his first W of the year, whereas Lynch can't seem to secure a win if she tries, “The Man” had heard enough, and decided to rearrange the ring – throwing out all of the chairs – and backing the “A-Lister” into the corner until he cedes to her demands.

“I have lost a lot of things over the last year, I lost my title, I lost friends, I might have even lost my d*mn mind, but one thing I haven't lost, Miz, is a step,” Becky Lynch said. “Now I know how your stupid little show works, I know I'm not the only guest coming out here, so why don't you have Trish Stratus out before you lose your tiny testicles?”

Ask, and Lynch shall receive, with Stratus and Zoey Stark emerging from the back to walk down to the ring, but before they could, Lynch was already ready to unload the chamber.

“Give me my rematch, Trish, give me my rematch!” Lynch demanded. “You want to talk about being the GOAT, well then fight me one-on-one without your goon.”

“Why don't you settle down; you're acting like a bratty toddler. In fact, for a moment, is thought, ‘Um… is that Reux in the room?'” Trish Stratus noted, much to the dismay of Lynch and the crowd in Georgia. “What is your problem? Why are you so obsessed with me? I am not going to fight you! As The Miz eloquently pointed out, good job, I already fought you, and I won. So no, I'm not going to fight you, understand? I've gotta say, since I've been back, I have to tell you a few things; I beat you, you didn't win Money in the Bank, Zoey beat you, so you know what? We're actually done here. I'm done with you; Zoey and I are moving on, baby!”

Sorry Lynch, but that's that, right? Well, maybe not necessarily, as, in true heel fashion, Stratus wanted to extract even more embarrassment out of her opponent in order to get her ultimate goal: thanks.

Becky Lynch agrees to all of Trish Stratus' crazy demands.

Just when it seemed like all hope was lost for Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus turned back to her former tag team partner to ask for one final bit of acknowledgment.

“Oh yeah, there's just this one thing that I kind of really, really, really need, and since we have this must-see tv platform, I thought this would be the perfect place for you to finally say, ‘ Thank you, Trish.'”

“That's your whole thing, Trish, that's your whole thing; you want to feel so high above everybody. This isn't about paving the way; this is about you being a self-centered psychopath,” Lynch said. “You came back, you came back, I let you in, I let you know I was struggling when nobody else did, and you hit me at my weakest because you knew you couldn't handle me at my strongest. So don't act like I owe you anything. Don't act like I owe you anything or anybody else, I have spent more time in this company than you have, I have accomplished more in this company than you have; you are not better than me. If you want to talk about being the GOAT, you want to talk about being the best, well then fight me one on one, give me my rematch, and prove to me that you are as good as you say you are. Or are you only good at talking? Are you only good at running away? Are you only good at hiding behind Zoey? Are you only good at doing your hair flips and posting on social media, and the wisecracking?”

“Alright, I'll fight you! I'll fight you under a few conditions,” Stratus responded. “First of all, you need to go through her (Zoey) first, you haven't beaten her yet. I'm also going to need you to do something else; when she beats you, I'm going to need you to get on your knees and say, ‘Thank you, Trish.' And there's one more thing, there's one more thing that I need as a reminder to you and everyone here, I'm going to need you to tattoo ‘Thank you, Trish' across your chest.”

Despite agreeing to all of Stratus' requests, the WWE Hall of Famer still didn't like what she heard and decided to attack Lynch alongside Stark before “The Man” took off Stratus' mask and proceeded to hit her right in the face. While Lynch may have to find a babysitter for the first weekend in August, she's at least secured her match at SummerSlam, assuming all of Stratus' conditions are met.