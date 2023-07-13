After watching Zoey Stark take care of business in the ring against Becky Lynch in their first match post Money in the Bank, Trish Stratus was overjoyed to run backstage with her “lapdog” to discuss the downfall of her former tag team partner for a WWE Digital Exclusive.

When asked by Jackie Redmond if Lynch was maybe a tad distracted in the ring by Stratus' antics, the WWE Hall of Fame shut that idea down, suggesting that “The Man's” biggest problems are in her head.

“No no, she has love issues sometimes, I’m surprised she’s not in her little deep hole where she goes. So when she does, things don’t go her way, she doesn’t win Money in the Bank, she gets a little in her head, so that’s what you mean by distracted, right?” Trish Stratus asked.

“So that’s her problem, she can’t get rid of her baggage before she comes to her match with Zoey Stark. She had a week to prepare, so I would say, knowing that she had all that crazy stuff in her head, she did pretty good, except she lost.”

Asked if the duo feels as though they're finished with Lynch moving forward, Stark employed some simple logic.

“Yeah yeah, I mean, we beat her, right? And we made sure she didn’t win Money in the Bank, so yeah, pretty much everything’s checked off on that list.

“Gosh, it sort of just feels like we could just leave at this point,” Straus said before the duo exited stage left.

Are Stark and Stratus genuinely finished with “Big Time Becks” moving forward, or will that feud heat back up heading back into SummerSlam? For my money, it's definitely the latter.