After watching Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar go to war in the opening segment of RAW – Rhodes with his words, Lesnar with his fists – and the duo of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green take the Women's Tag Team Championship belts off of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez – thanks to an assist from Rhea Ripley – Seth Rollins was afforded a chance to address the WWE Universe via an interview with Byron Saxton regarding Finn Balor‘s recent aggression surrounding the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

But what would Rollins say? Would he assert that he is done with not just Balor but The Judgment Day as a whole, hoping to take his career to a new place entirely, or would he instead give the “Prince” another shot, as he has earned it via a dominant run of undefeated in-ring efforts since Money in the Bank?

Thrust into the unlikely spot of being a babyface once more, Rollins opted to go with the latter, even if he might have regretted that decision shortly thereafter.

“Saxton, I've got big plans for the World Heavyweight Championship, my man,” Seth Rollins said. “SummerSlam is right around the corner, the biggest party of the summer, the World Heavyweight Championship deserves a marquee matchup. Now as for possible challengers, it's a very short list but I'be gotta be honest with you, Finn Balor has earned a spot on that list, but so have guys like Damian Priest, like Drew McIntyre, Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Kevin Owens…”

Before Rollins could continue his list, which will almost certainly also includes Sami Zayn, Balor broke the camera's sight line, leading to a very interesting interaction between the two Superstars.

“You know why I'm here: I want my rematch,” Finn Balor demanded. “I don't care how many other contenders there are, the line starts with me. You know and I know that the issues between us are far from over, so do what you've got to do, talk to Pierce, and make the match.

“Look, I understand where you're coming from, but you've got to stop living in the past,” Rollins said.

“No, no, no, no, no, I'm not living in the past; I'm living in chaos, and that chaos is where I'm going to take the title,” Balor responded. “I'm going to do to you what you did to me; I'm going to hurt you, I'm going to laugh in your face, and I'm going to take your career and I'm going to alter it forever.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Did Rollins seriously impact Balor's professional wrestling career? Yes, yes he did; though Rollins didn't try to put Balor on the shelf for a year just like he didn't try to almost retire String with an errant Buckle Bomb, the “Prince” did lose a year of his career following the first-ever match for the Universal Championship and his career hasn't been the same ever since. Still, that doesn't mean that Rollins owes anything to Balor, not even a rematch. While Rollins could have told Balor to buzz off, he decided to change his strategy up and take things in a different direction in the hopes of ending this feud once and for all before The Judgment Day become a thorn in his side that can't be taken out.

Seth Rollins accepts Finn Balor's challenger for a very interesting reason.

Taken aback by Finn Balor's seemingly endless aggression, Seth Rollins asked his foe to lean in so he could set the record straight ahead of the biggest show left on the WWE's summer calendar.

“I'm going to say this once; the World Heavyweight Championship is about more than your personal vendetta,” Seth Rollins said. “It's bigger than you, h*ll, it's bigger than me. And if you just want to settle a score, we don't need a match for that; we can do that right here, and right now. So take your shot, or get out of my face, cool?”

Ultimately, Rollins accepted Balor's assertion… for about 30 seconds. Then the original leader of the Bullet Club decided to send a chair in Rollins' face and brawl out in the locker room; a brawl that Rollins would re-ignite mere moments before the main event of RAW when he jumped into the ring and onto Balor during The Judgment Day's introduction, running the faction's leader off before the bell could ring and setting the duo of Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio up for a loss to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line. For the sake of all parties involved, let's hope this storyline comes to an end at SummerSlam. Otherwise, The Judgment Day might not make it to Survivor Series and may instead fall apart The Bloodline style because Priest and Balor have very different opinions on who should represent the faction as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.