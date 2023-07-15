With a title shot finally booked against Asuka for the WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown, Bianca Belair took the ring for the opening segment of the show in order to lay out her plans for the proceedings.

“You know, people always say things like patience is a virtue and good times come to those who wait, but man is it hard to be patient and wait when you want something so badly,” Bianca Belair said. “I mean, I feel like I've been waiting forever for a rematch with Asuka; I've been waiting since May 27th at Night of Champions in Jeddah just for an opportunity to get my title back. Hey, hold up, let's not even talk about all of the hoops I had to go through just to get what should have been mine in the first place. So tonight, is the night. No, as a matter of fact, tonight is my night. It's my night to show Asuka that not only is patience a virtue but vengeance is sweet. So tonight, I'm going to give Asuka exactly what she deserves: a KOD, a 1-2-3, and me strutting out of here as the next WWE Women's Champion.”

As is often the case in WWE, just when it seems like a performer is ready to finish up their thoughts, another comes out to shake things up, and this time, it was none other than Charlotte Flair who decided to crash Belair's party, only this time, she seemingly came as a friend, not a foe.

“Woo, you got me fired up, Bianca; I feel you. Raleigh, did Bianca get you fired up? You got me fired up. And no disrespect to Asuka, but I think you're going to win tonight. I'm actually manifesting a win in Flair Country,” Charlotte Flair declared to her local fans. “I think you're going to walk out the WWE Women's Champion, so I'm here to tell you when you do, I don't want any confusion on who's next in line… I'm here respectfully, face to face, looking you in your eyes, telling you I'm next, so if you do win, it's going to be Charlotte Flair versus Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Championship. So what do you say?”

After taking a moment to think it over, Flair fired back, accepting a match she technically isn't eligible to accept yet since title shots aren't hers to give out just yet.

“I'm not going to jinx myself right now, because right now, I'm focused on Asuka, but if I do win, I mean, what would be bigger than the “Est of WWE” versus the “Queen” for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam?” Belair asked Flair, who agreed. “And you know what, you're right, I am ready for Asuka.”

Was Belair ready for Asuka? Well, fans wouldn't have to wait long to find out, as the “EST” got her rematch in the main event of the show, and needless to say, it didn't quite go as some might have expected.

FLAIR vs. BELAIR at #SummerSlam? 🤔@BiancaBelairWWE just agreed to give @MsCharlotteWWE a shot at the WWE Women's Championship IF she beats @WWEAsuka for the title TONIGHT on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/Ah6HYDZmOV — WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2023

Seemingly the entire WWE Universe was against Bianca Belair on SmackDown.

After sitting through a fantastic episode of SmackDown that featured Jey Uso and Paul Heyman dueling on the mic, Shotzi shaving off all of her hair, and Santos Escobar advancing in the United States Championship tournament, Bianca Belair and Asuka got down to brass tax in the main event of SmackDown and delivered onto fans what they have long wanted to see: the “EST” wrestling for her title once more.

In a fair fight, who knows what would have happened, Asuka is one of the best female wrestlers of this generation, but she's had trouble in the past against a powerhouse like Belair, who is 2-2 in singles action against the “Est.”

Fortunately, or not, depending on your preferences, it was largely a clean fight… at least until it wasn't.

That's right, after both Charlotte Flair and the Damage CTRL duo made their way ringside tickets in hand, Belair and Asuka worked a pretty conventional match, but when things started to get testy, the outcome of the contest was ultimately thrown out due outside interference with Belair, Flair, and Asuka all laid out at ringside.

Seeing a clear opportunity to become the WWE Women's Champion, IYO SKY and Bayley threw Asuka into the ring and almost cashed in on the “Emperess of Tomorrow,” but alas, it wasn't meant to be; Asuka hit Bayley with the mist while SKY was getting geared up for a top rope maneuver and was able to leave the ring with the belt and ice out the contest right then and there. Belair, unfortunately, remains decisionless.