After charging down to the ring in Madison Square Garden to put a beating on “Murder Clown” Asuka following a, shall we say, eventful Women's Championship match between the current champ and Charlotte Flair at the O2 Afrena in London, Bianca Belair was feeling a certain type of way on SmackDown, likely a mixture of anger, disappointment, and general annoyance that even if she does get a title shot, the “Genius of the Skys” could ruin it at any moment.

Stopping by the SmackDown LowDown to discuss her current predicament with Kayla Braxton, Belair explained how she stays ready despite having so many performers looking to take what is rightfully hers.

“I 100 percent feel prepared, I’ve been asking for this rematch, but everybody’s been jumping in line,” Bianca Belair said. “And then now you have Miss Money in the Bank trying to come in and jump in line again, so I can’t be more prepared. Everybody’s coming at me, and I stay ready, so I don’t have to get ready for my title opportunity.”

Asked if she feels as though she has a target on her back from the other women on the SmackDown roster, Belair delivered a response incredibly indicative of this new, feistier version of the “EST.”

“I mean, when you are the B-E-S-T, there’s always a target on your back, alright?” Belair said. “Now listen, I know that I won a rematch with Asuka, and I know Miss Charlotte Flair jumped in line, and now you’ve got Miss Money in the Bank trying to jump in line but you know what? I stay ready so I don’t have to get ready. So come next week when I have my rematch with Asuka, I’m walking out with a title, and all of them can kiss my (slaps butt). Now go tell them that.”

Welp, you heard it here first, folks; Bianca Belair stays ready so she doesn't have to get ready, and if you don't like that, well, you can kiss her you-know-what.

Bianca Belair reveals her favorite feuds in WWE.

Stopping by The Daily Mail for a career-spanning interview around Money in the Bank, Biana Belair was asked about her favorite feuds of her career and which breath rarified air among the rest. For the “EST of WWE,” three opponents rise above the others.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I’ve been very blessed and fortunate to work with amazing women. Especially when I came to main roster, one of the four horsewomen I first worked with was Bailey. I learned so much from here and still am. I think she is so amazing with what she does for herself and who she steps into the ring with. She contributes so much to this division and is so selfless,” Belair said.

“Becky Lynch. I’ve learned so much from her. When I came in I feel like I just wanted to be led, and I was comfortable with that so I could share these amazing stages. Hopefully I get to work with Charlotte Flair more in the future and I think the position they are in is amazing.

“I can’t wait until I get to that position where I have so much equity and have done so many things and have had so many title reigns where I can start giving back and doing for others what they’ve done for me. I feel like I’m working my way towards that position and developing these friendships with them. Becky and I, we didn’t start on the best of terms, going all the way back to SummerSlam, but respect builds and got develop friendships along the way.”

Asked about her performance at the aforementioned SummerSlam, which famously saw Belair lose to Lynch in 26 seconds, Belair admitted it was hard to take such a brutal loss, but she has since grown from it.

“I will say, initially, it was hard. Like, why is this happening, did I do something wrong? John Cena was there that night, and he shared some words with me and helped me see the bigger picture. His words will always stick with me,” Belair said.

“I was thinking about 26 seconds SummerSlam the other day, and I got to main event WrestleMania. That did a lot for my career, but the 26 seconds did just as much, and in the long run it really worked out. I’m so proud of the work Becky and I did. A full-year storyline that we brought full circle, and she advocated and worked for that. It really worked out for me.”

Currently entrenched in a feud with Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and potentially also IYO SKY and Damage CTRL for the WWE Women's Championship, it's clear Belair is looking to get back in the winners' circle and get back her championship, even if the belt has since been renamed and re-designed following her record-breaking run with the RAW Women's Championship. Whether or not that happens, however, should be resolved in the not-too-distant future.