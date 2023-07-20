Booker T is in the phase of his professional wrestling career where he's looking to give back to the next generation of Superstars in WWE and beyond through his school/promotion Reality of Wrestling.

So, when one of his former students needs some advice, Booker is always happy to help, even if the performer in question is Roxanne Perez, the former NXT Women's Champion who is looking to get Blair Davenport off her back at The Great American Bash. Catching up backstage for a quick conversation, Booker gave the 21-year-old “Prodigy” the 411 on getting herself back in the winner's circle.

“You have to have a point. Look, she's different. You know me, I'm gonna be straight up with you all the time; this girl right here is different,” Booker T said via NXT Anonymous. “She's cold, she's calculating; she will take you out if she gets a chance. And you're talking about baggage from a couple of weeks ago, and you took a loss. And look, you can't be thinking about what happened yesterday; you have to be thinking about today. When you get on that plane, you head to Texas, you got that attitude; thinking about what happened, the same thing is going to happen. You've got to have an attitude, you got to be aggressive; you got to go out there, and you got to dog it. Because trust me, trust me on this, if you give Blair Davenport one inch, she's going to take a mile; one chance and she's going to take you out. So you better bring the noise.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Will Booker T's advice help Perez? Only time will tell, but after overcoming every obstacle in her way thus far in her career, why should this be any different?