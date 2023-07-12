Though they haven't held the Undisputed WWE Team Team Championships since all the way back on April 1st, 2023, when they famously lost both sets of straps to the dynamic duo of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, it's hard to argue that The Usos aren't the most popular tag team in the entire promotion right now, even if they've only wrestled four matches as a duo in as many months.

For fans who may have gotten tired of The Usos schtick when they were champions for over 400 days and serving as Roman Reigns' minions, this new, rebellious version of the “Samoan Soldiers” has added a new element to their presentation, especially as the increasingly antagonize their younger brother and uncle.

And for fans who have stuck beside Jimmy and Jey since they debuted in WWE all the way back in 2010? Well, they're eating good at the Island of Relevancy's table, even if it's unclear who is going to be sitting at the head of it in the not-too-distant future.

One of the fans who firmly falls into the latter category is also one of The Usos co-workers, Booker T, who noted on his Hall of Fame podcast that he's been a fan of the Fatu brothers since they worked in Reality of Wrestling in the 2000s.

“The growth of the Usos from their time in Reality of Wrestling seems like a lifetime ago, it really does,” Booker T shared on the latest episodre of “The Hall of Fame.” “Those guys have stepped up, and I said they were gonna go down as the greatest tag team that ever was, they were gonna surpass Harlem Heat and everything that we ever did, so I'm proud of those guys. […] Those guys remember my words, the lessons, and everything I would try to teach them about the business, the artistry of it. The Shakespeare and ‘Romeo and Juliet' part. Being able to lose [and] listen to the crowd [while] looking up at the lights. It's a beautiful thing, man, when you can find yourself in that moment, so man, I appreciate those guys. Love those guys.”

After entering the WWE as a dedicated tag team who were afforded some pretty interesting angles but were never “top guys” in the promotion, it's clear The Usos have truly become main eventers since 2021 when they linked up with Roman Reigns and formed The Bloodline. Depending on how the factions falls apart over the next few weeks, who knows, maybe The Usos will add an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to their shared resume while Booker T tips them a “Shucky Ducky Quack Quack” from the NXT PC.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn want to live up to The Usos championship legacy.

Discussing what it's like to be the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions in an interview with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens noted that, in the “Prize Fighter's” humble opinion, they have a tough road ahead of them, as they want to live up to The Usos' incredible legacy with the red and blue belts.

“One of the things that I was concerned about before winning them is that when we did get them, I wanted to live up to the Usos title reign,” Kevin Owens said. “They did a lot for these titles. They worked very hard to get them to the point where they could main event WrestleMania. A lot credit goes to them for that. Honestly, so far in our run, I don’t think we’re anywhere near that. I really want to work really hard, and once we’re all said and done with these titles and somebody else takes them from us, I want to our run to be talked about in the same vein as the Usos. That’s a challenge in itself, they did really incredible. If anything, now, finally, they’re getting their flowers. They’ve been, in my opinion, underappreciated for a long time. That was a big concern to me. I want to live up to the work they’ve done, and we’re working our hearts out to try to make sure that happens. That’s the one concern for us, to make sure these titles stay at the forefront of stories and keep being as important as they’ve been the last few months.”

Can Owens and Zayn live up to The Usos reigns and hold the belts until 2025? I mean, probably not, as eventually, WWE is going to have to ease off of multi-year title reigns in order to open up more opportunities and make each match feel more important, but that doesn't mean KO and Zayn can't still produce at a high level, as the duo has been working hard to be fighting champions just like the brothers before them.