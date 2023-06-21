While Bronson Reed still hasn't qualified for a match at Money in the Bank, with Logan Paul nominating himself for the last spot in the Ladder match despite somehow avoiding a qualifying match of his own, that hasn't stopped the New Zeland-born Superstar from pretty much running the table every time he gets in a WWE ring, with Mr. Nice Guy getting his win back against Shinsuke Nakamura after losing to the “King of Strong Style” at the end of May on the most recent edition of RAW.

Stopping by RAW Talk to discuss his win as he's become accustomed to doing with Byron Saxton, Reed wondered what more he could do to get his ticket punched to London on July 1st.

“You know what, Byron? I am in a good mood; I beat the only man who has ever beaten me in singles competition,” Bronson Reed said. “I beat Shinsuke Nakamura, I beat him one-on-one, and even though I beat him, I’m not in the Money in the Bank match. Where’s my opportunity, huh? Ricochet gets an opportunity, Shinsuke gets an opportunity, but not Bronson. I should be in the Money in the Bank match, I should get the opportunity at the World Heavyweight Championship. Because I’m not only ‘Mr. Nice Guy,' but I’m also a top guy, so remember that, Byron.”

Will Reed find himself in the Money in the Bank Ladder match? No, probably not, but hey, where one door closes, another opens, and Reed has used this rejection to pretty much mow through every opponent Paul “Triple H” Levesque has placed in his path, which should lead to even more opportunities down the line.