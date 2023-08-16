After splitting their matches on a second-straight episode of RAW, the members of Alpha Academy, Chad Gable, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri, took their show to the locker room to evaluate their options against an Imperium trio that just won't seem to quit.

On paper, the faction is far better off than they were even a week prior, as it's clear Gable has slowly but surely found a way to weasel his way into Gunther's head but now the faction, which has dominated both SmackDown and RAW since they debuted over the last year, is putting the full-court press on Alpha Academy, with Ludwig Kaiser taking particular interest in Dupri from both a strategic standpoint and seemingly a romantic one too, even though he's technically spoken for via his real-life girlfriend Tiffany Stratton.

Stopping by RAW TALK to discuss securing a win over Vinci, Otis's loss to Gunther, and Kaiser's interest in Dupri, Gable explained why classifying the Alpha Academy as a sinking ship couldn't be further from the case.

“Thank you, Byron. You know, those idiots from Imperium say that Alpha Academy is a sinking ship, but I see it a little differently,” Chad Gable declared. “Okay, first we've got Maxxine over here, winning her debut match, and then that clown Ludwig can't keep his eyes off of her.”

“Yeah, and if that little creep won't leave me alone, we'll stop them again,” Maxxine Dupri added. “And let me tell you, the third time will be the charm, okay?”

“That's right, that's right, and like you said, next week I finally get my Intercontinental Championship opportunity, and Gunther, there ain't gonna be no clock this time, this ain't gonna be no five-minute affair, brotha,” Gable noted. “And Gunther, trust me, I know you've got records to break, I know you're chasing it down, but you aren't making history at the expense of my opportunity, okay? Next week, I put you down 1-2-3, and I leave with the IC Title. Thank you!”

Will Maxxine's assertion prove true, shutting down Kaiser any time he makes a pass at her? Or will Kaiser and the rest of Imperium prove too enticing for Dupri to pass up, leading to Alpha Academy becoming a duo once more and forcing a fight for Maxxine's honor at, say, Payback? Fans will have to wait and see once Gable's match with Gunther comes to a close.

Ludwig Kaiser's words on RAW weren't reciprocated by Chad Gable and company.

Speaking of Ludwig Kaiser's interest in Maxxine Dupri, after Chad Gable and Gunther exchanged words on RAW, the man formerly known on the indies as Axel Dieter Jr decided to take the mic from his “Ring General” in order to shoot his proverbial shot once more, this time with a few thousand WWE fans on tap to help him state his case.

“First of all, Giovani Vinci belongs to the creme de la creme the WWE has to offer, econd of all, Chad Gable is going to prove exactly that when he is going to embarass you just like, by the way, I absolutely embarrassed your freak friend over here last week,” Ludwig Kaiser said on RAW.

“So eventually you, Madame Maxxine, will have to understand that you should surround yourself with some European elegance. I mean take a look at you, take a look at me, take a look at us; that is exactly what I call A+ astetics. The Alpha Academy, Maxxine, is a sinking ship, but don't you worry Madame Maxxine, don't you worry, because here I am, reaching out my hand to you; you can either take it and let me save you, or you are going to let that 360 pound ancher drag you all the way down until you become what they already are: an absolute embarrassment.”

Unsurprisingly, Dupri still wasn't interested, as she slapped the former NXT Tag Team Champion in the face and effectively rejected him in front of a few million fans watching from home. While this level of rejection may be enough to convince Kaiser to give up on his pursuits, the mouthpiece of Imperium has never let a bit of adversity get in his way, and Imperium has largely dominated as a result; whether Kaiser has genuine interest in Dupri or this is all part of a larger series of mind games between Imperium and the Alpha Academy, for as long as these two factions are feuding, which is at least until two weeks from now, this will remain a part of the greater Intercontinental Championship storyline to keep an eye on.