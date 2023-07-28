Though it feels like they've been teaming up forever as members of the WWE Universe, Chad Gable and Otis only began working together in 2020, when the former incorporated his own wrestling school, the Alpha Academy, and named the former member of Heavy Machinery as his new top pupil.

Over their shared tenure together, Gable and Otis won the RAW Tag Team Championship once, holding the strap from January through March of 2022, and have taken part in two WrestleManias, but the faction has never really caught on in a way where they were main event players, with even their title reign only featuring two matches without a single defense.

And yet, despite it all, Gable and Otis are picking up speed in a major way thanks to the addition of Maxxine Dupri, who effectively shuttered her family modeling agency in the pursuit of becoming the Alpha Queen.

Discussing how Dupri's addition to the Academy on The Bump, Gable noted that, for him personally, going from a tag team to a trio was just what the doctor ordered to bust the boys out of their funk and elevated their game to new heights since.

“You know we were kind of at the point where we were sort of dwindling in the tag division doing some stuff here and there, I was doing singles stuff on the side, Otis was doing some singles stuff, so I don't know, I wouldn't say we lost focus, but we needed direction; we needed something to reignite the Academy, reignite that spark that we had when we started our run with RK Bro,” Chad Gable said. “And, you know, maybe the stars just aligned, and she came along at the perfect time because she gave me something else to focus on, and what that's done is, in turn, bring us all together closer as a unit; a unit that I frankly never thought would include a female, full disclosure but the Academy don't discriminate, we're open to anyone, all, and Maxxine just proved why. Like she's picking it up, she's picking up steam, everyone loves her, the WWE Universe is embracing her, she's endeared herself all over the world, and frankly, I'll take all of the credit for that because I am the master.”

“She's the spark, and he's the flame,” Otis concluded.

Will the Academy bring home the gold like Gable attempted to during the 2012 London Summer Olympic Games? Only time will tell, but if a student is only as good as their teacher, then it would appear Master Gable is worthy of his Alpha moniker.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Chad Gable lands a massive endorsement from Xavier Woods.

Speaking of the in-ring mastery of “Master” Chad Gable, when discussing the most underrated performers in the promotion right now in an appearance on Superstar Crossover, Xavier Woods gave the Olympic grappler his flowers for being one of the best wrestlers in the game, whether for WWE, or any other promotion for that matter too.

“Chad Gable. There are, there are a lot of very underrated people. And, not to get on a weird high horse, I don’t believe that wrestling like owes you anything. You know, like wrestling is its entity in itself. And we are all trying to be the absolute best that we can be. And we all wanna a shot. We all wanna be on camera. We all want to have these long grueling matches to show everybody how hard we’ve worked and what we’ve been able to do,” Xavier Woods said.

“And I think that there, right now, especially right now, not just in WWE but in all of wrestling, I don’t think that there’s been a time where there have been more talented people across the board in this industry ever. And that’s not a slight on the previous generation, but I do believe that the generation that comes before you, it’s their job to help you become the best generation of all time. So it’s our job to make the next generation the best generation of all time so that things get better for the boys, girls, and fans… I wanna see Chad Gable get a spotlight because he deserves one. He’s a guy who came in, an Olympic-level wrestler, and fell into this and learned it quick and is athletic, agile, smart, creative, all of these things. And so my vote is for Gable. And that’s a very long-winded way to say that.”

Though Gable doesn't always come to mind when discussing the best wrestlers on the WWE roster, there was a time when AEW wanted to poach the performer then known as Shorty G from WWE because of his impressive wrestling abilities. No matter what the future holds for Gable, be that working as a tag team specialist, as Maxxine Dupri's manager, or even a singles star in WWE or elsewhere, it's safe to say he can work a match like nobody's business, and fans should start taking notice and appreciating that fact while he's still in his prime.