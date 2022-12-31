By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

Before SmackDown, Raquel Rodriguez made a bold prediction that Ronda Rousey wouldn’t leave the final SmackDown of 2022 as the SmackDown Women’s Champion, and like a regular WWE Nostradamus, her premonition proved correct… just maybe not in the way she hoped. That’s right, while the former NXT Champion wasn’t able to unseat “The Rowdy One” in their match, as the presence of Shayna Baszler, when coupled with her injured elbow, proved a hurdle too high to overcome.

… but then Charlotte Flair returned to the ring for the first time since May 8th at WWE Backlash, and just like that, a second impromptu championship match graced screens across the WWE Universe. Would Rousey, who just worked a 16-minute match with Rodriguez, be able to overcome the odds and remain on top?

Nope, 40 seconds after the bell rang, Flair became a 14-time WWE World Champion, and both Rousey and Baszler looked shockingly at the camera, wondering what they could have done differently.

So what’s next for Flair and Rousey in the WWE Universe? Will the duo duke it out at the Royal Rumble in pursuit of the top prize on SmackDown? Or will Rousey take a break from in-ring action for a few weeks or even months and return a little closer to WrestleMania in order to challenge for another crown, maybe the Tag Titles with Baszler or even the RAW Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair or maybe even Becky Lynch, who has to be getting antsy for another shot at championship gold? Fortunately, fans will find out at some point in the not-too-distant future.